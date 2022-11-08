Attleboro teens appear on Newman’s Own pizza boxes

Certain photos are precious and one of Sarah and Akeem, 18- and 14-year-old siblings from Attleboro, captures more than just the two spending time together. The photo and their personal story are featured on the new packaging for Newman’s Own Thin & Crispy Pizza boxes. The food and beverage brand started by actor Paul Newman has for decades given away 100 percent of profits to help kids. The Attleboro teens both have sickle cell disease and are part of the company’s campaign highlighting children who attend SeriousFun Children’s Network camps that Newman founded. The free summer camps worldwide let those with serious illnesses have the camping experience and get the medical care they need — and the siblings have been longtime campers. The packaging with Sarah and Akeem will be rolling out over the year on a variety of Newman’s Own products — lemonade, cookies, coffee, and even dog treats. Putting faces and personal stories on the packages draws attention to the impact a customer can make when they purchase a product. “It’s a very special project and an opportunity to carry on Paul Newman’s legacy,” says Nicole Malcolm-Manyara, chief marketing officer of Newman’s Own. “We’re humbled to tell the stories of these kids.” And, of course, the teens are beyond thrilled that they could share a glimpse into their lives with others. “Seeing me and my brother’s faces on a pizza box feels so unreal but really exciting,” says Sarah in an email. “I would’ve never thought that my brother and I would be advocates for the place we love most. It feels fulfilling that our experiences can inspire others and welcome them to the warm, loving community that we love and grew up with.” Available at markets that carry Newman’s Own products.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND