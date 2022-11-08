Celebrate National Pickle Day with pickle ice cream and pickle beer

The briny, bumpy-skinned pickle actually has its own holiday: National Pickle Day on Nov. 14. In honor of the day, Grillo’s Pickles, our local pickler who started by selling pickles on Boston streets, created pickle-inspired partnerships (albeit strange ones) with Boston companies. “We’re showing up where you least expect it,” says Eddie Andre, Grillo’s director of brand marketing.

J.P. Licks Pickle Ice Cream made with ingredients from Grillo’s Pickles, a collaboration for National Pickle Day on Nov. 14. Handout

Here’s one: J.P. Licks Pickle Ice Cream. If you keep an open mind, it’s oddly delicious. The ice cream maker purees everything that goes into a jar of pickles, including the garlic and dill, and uses the brine for flavoring, then churns it with sweet cream ice cream. The result: a mouthful of creamy brininess, with a rush of dill and luscious sweetness simultaneously. It comes with a mix-in: tiny fragments of pickles. According to Adele Traub of J.P. Licks, the flavor idea has been kicking around in their “idea vault” since three employees were pregnant at the same time. “We had jokes about the strange flavor combinations people craved while pregnant, namely pickles and ice cream,” she says. The ice cream will be available until the end of November.