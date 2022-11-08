Chefs at sea: Beard Foundation and Windstar Cruises form a delicious partnership

Li was on the Star Pride to cook and demonstrate recipes as part of the James Beard Foundation ’s exclusive partnership with Windstar Cruises , a luxury fleet of six boutique ships carrying between 148 to 342 guests. Since 2016, the foundation has paired 45 chefs with the Seattle-based cruise line for food-themed itineraries.

Irene Li, chef and co-founder of Mei Mei Dumplings , had not been on a cruise in about 15 years until she recently joined the 312-passenger Star Pride ’s 11-day fall journey from Montreal to Boston. Her Instagram stories depicted a glorious sunburst over the Saint Lawrence River in Gaspé, visits to a fromagerie and a fourth-generation fish smoke house in the Magdalen Islands, and the crisp fall beauty of Bar Harbor, Maine, among other stops.

Advertisement

Li gave two cooking demonstrations for guests — of hand-pulled Chinese biang biang noodles and scallion pancakes — and was in charge of one evening meal that included her family’s recipes: dishes like sweet potato dumplings, cumin lamb shepherd’s pie, coconut-dashi clam chowder, and smacked cucumber salad. (The recipes can be found in the “Double Awesome Chinese Food” 2019 cookbook by Li and her siblings Margaret Li and Andrew Li.)

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

“It requires a really well-oiled machine to run a cruise ship [from] Windstar,” Li says she learned of the experience. “The crew-to-guest ratio is almost 2 to 3. I also [learned] that not all cruise lines are the same — like restaurants, they have their own personalities, values, standards, and culture.”

The Beard Foundation views the collaboration with Windstar as mutually beneficial. Victoria Jordan Rodriguez, the foundation’s director of special projects, says Windstar wanted to distinguish its food service from other cruise lines while the Beard Foundation wanted to highlight chefs “who were not only cooking delicious food, but who also embodied our mission and values and who were advocating for change.”

Advertisement

Chefs participating in the Windstar voyages have a connection with the Beard Foundation through Beard award nominations or wins, or having graduated from a Beard boot camp or leadership program. Li is one of five 2022 Beard Leadership Award winners and a six-time Beard rising star chef semifinalist. Next year, Tracy Chang, the chef/owner of Pagu, will participate in a nine-day cruise in Japan on Windstar’s Star Breeze ship. Chang is an alum of the Beard bootcamp for policy and change, and a 2020 chef nominee.

Several Windstar ships also feature two Beard-related restaurants: Cuadro 44 and Star Grill. The restaurants were added following a $250 million renovation — new bathrooms, additional suites, spa services — of its three all-suite motor yachts. (Windstar also has three sailing yachts.) The three ships were literally cut in half to accommodate expansion.

Cuadro 44 is a Spanish restaurant that opened in 2020 and seats 36 guests. The restaurant partners with Anthony Sasso, a Michelin-starred chef who participated in a 2018 Beard cruise from Barcelona to Lisbon. (Sasso currently runs Rosie General, a deli bakery in New York’s Hudson Valley.) Star Grill is a casual outdoor restaurant in partnership with Steven Raichlen, a five-time Beard winner for his barbecuing and grilling cookbooks.

The three James Beard-affiliated cruises listed online for 2023 are: a Southern Caribbean tour in March with Jerome Grant, executive chef of Jackie in Washington, D.C., beginning at $2,699 per person; a Mediterranean tour in June with Ayesha Nurdjaja, executive chef at Shuka, New York City, beginning at $4,199 per person; and the Japan tour in September with Chang starting at $5,399.

Advertisement

During a recent media tour of Star Pride, while it was docked at the Flynn Cruiseport Boston, guides pointed out suites resplendent with deep carpeting, polished woods, and gleaming brass amid lush brown and blue hues. A generous luncheon was presented in a formal dining room that included Sasso’s Pulpo Gallego (a charred Portuguese octopus starter) and Li’s clam chowder. All recipes used onboard by Beard chefs become part of Windstar’s dining rotation.

While delighted with her time on the cruise, Li’s heart was in the ship’s kitchen where the Filipino and Indonesian staff worked. “I’ve never worked in a kitchen that was all Asian or all Asian-American before,” she writes later in an email. “It was also incredible to see them all so highly trained in European food, but part of me was sad that the guests would never get to experience the food that the crew called home.”

Still, it must have been more than a welcome experience for Li. As she wrapped up her duties before disembarking, Li was overheard telling Rodriguez: “I hope they invite me back!”

Peggy Hernandez can be reached at peggyhernandezboston@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @Peggy_Hernandez.