Chris Evans named People Magazine’s 2022 Sexiest Man Alive

“My mom will be so happy,” the Sudbury native told the publication.

The city’s very own Chris Evans was crowned People magazine’s 2022 Sexiest Man Alive, according to an announcement from the publication released early Tuesday — in a much lower stakes contest on the morning of Election Day . (Given the actor’s devotion to politics , the date may be fitting.)

The universe has spoken, and Boston has reason to be proud.

(Evans’ mother, Lisa, did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but she told People “I am not surprised at all. Our family will be beside themselves.”)

Evans, 41, best known for his role as Captain America in Marvel’s “Avengers” franchise, and more recently “The Gray Man” and “Lightyear,” told the publication he’s adjusting to his new title.

“This whole thing is tough to be interviewed about,” he said. “It feels like a weird form of humble bragging.” The actor added that the honor would be “ripe” for playful harassment from his close friends. “Really, this will just be a point of bullying,” he said.

Evans said middle-school aged Evans would be “pumped.” “This would probably be the road to the cool table which I was not at,” he told the publication.

In People’s cover story spread, Evans posed in a simple white T tucked into jeans. He leaned against a fireplace, muscles flexed, staring pensively into the distance. “Evans appears to have fully understood this particular assignment,” the publication wrote, “the Boston native would probably rather jump into said fireplace than discuss being deemed sexy.”

Evans told People he’s prioritizing a healthy work-life balance and is trying to spend as much time as possible visiting family in Boston.

“I’m too old to be living out of a suitcase for six months and I’ve settled into a nicer phase where I’m just happy being at home,” the actor said.

Evans also commented on what he finds sexiest about the city he calls home.

“So much history there! I love the accent. To me, the accent is home,” Evans told People. “I love the weather. The seasons, the sports team. But the sexiest thing about Boston ... maybe our universities. We’ve got a lot of good schools. Let’s give education a plug, that’s damn sexy.”

In 2021, Paul Rudd was deemed People’s Sexiest Man Alive, and Michael B. Jordan received the title in 2020. In 2019, John Legend was crowned People’s Sexiest Man Alive, and in 2018, the title went to Idris Elba.













