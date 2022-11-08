Got a great kitchen tip to share?

With the high cost of food these days, finding ways to save money and cut waste is on a lot of people’s minds. Globe reader Joan Harrison of Plymouth is one such person. She recently reached out to share a kitchen hack she’d learned about, and it’s left her wondering, what other useful tidbits are out there? We’re curious, too.

Harrison writes: “Sometime this past summer I heard about a way to store fruit in the refrigerator to make it last longer and that was to remove strawberries, grapes, blueberries, and the like from the store packaging and place them in glass containers with lids. I tested this and was pleased to see how well it worked. The big test was when I was going out of town for a week and, despite trying to use up all perishable food before I left, had some strawberries left over. I put them in a glass jam jar and returned them to the refrigerator without much hope because I’d already had them for about six days. When I got home a week later, they were still fresh, and I happily sliced them onto my cereal. I’ve been telling friends and family this tip and it’s led to some nice sharing of helpful information.”