Recipe: Set wedges of hearty, sweet beets, topped with vinegar cucumbers, on yogurt-dill sauce

Serves 6

There are few root vegetables that are as dense and sweet as beets. The red rounds certainly are, but even the lighter yellow beets and candy-striped chioggia fall into this category. Red beets, which are the ones most commonly available and now at farm stands, are a nuisance to prep because they stain everything near them with their intense red color. If you boil or steam them, the stovetop becomes a stained mess afterwards. The easiest method is oven-steaming, in which you scrub the beets without peeling them (use any beet variety you like), trim them at both ends, and set them, with the water that clings to them, on long foil sheets in a baking dish. Sprinkle with olive oil, salt, pepper, and cumin, wrap them tight in the foil, and send them to the oven for at least an hour. When they're cool enough to hand, peel them over a plate. The skins slip off easily. Here, you cut beets into wedges, toss them with a light vinaigrette and dill, and set them on lemony yogurt with vinegar cucumbers. There are a lot of nice elements to the dish: the earthy taste of the roots, bright flavors of dill and cucumbers, cooling yogurt sauce.

BEETS

6 medium red beets, trimmed at both ends Olive oil (for sprinkling) Salt and pepper, to taste ½ teaspoon ground cumin 2 tablespoons olive oil 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar 1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill

1. Set the oven at 400 degrees. Line an 8-or-9-inch baking dish with 2 sheets of foil, setting them perpendicular to each other and leaving a large overhang so you can cover the beets later.

2. Scrub the beets but do not peel them. Set them in the foil and sprinkle with olive oil, salt, pepper, and cumin. Fold the foil overhang over the beets to cover them completely. Pinch the edges to seal the foil tightly.

3. Roast the beets for 60 to 70 minutes, or until they are tender when pierced with a skewer. Check for doneness by opening the foil carefully to so you don't burn your wrist. If the beets are not tender, rewrap them and continue roasting for 10 to 20 minutes more.

4. Let the beets sit until they are cool enough to handle. Peel the beets with a small paring knife, using it to scrape off the skins.

5. Cut the beets into thick wedges. In a bowl, sprinkle the beets with olive oil, vinegar, salt, and dill.

CUCUMBERS

1 English cucumber or 6 Persian cucumbers 2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar Salt, to taste

1. Trim the cucumber at both ends. Make a 1/4-inch-thick diagonal cut at one end to form a wedge shape. Turn the cucumber and do the same cut again to make another wedge. Continue in this way, turning the cucumber after each slice.

2. Transfer the cucumbers to a bowl. Sprinkle them with rice vinegar and salt. Stir gently. Set aside for 1 hour.

YOGURT

1½ cups plain Greek yogurt Juice of 1 lemon Pinch of salt 1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill Olive oil (for sprinkling) 2 scallions, white and light green parts only, thinly sliced (for garnish) Extra sprigs fresh dill (for garnish)

1. In a bowl, whisk the yogurt, half the lemon juice, salt, and dill until smooth. Taste for seasoning and add the remaining lemon juice, a little at a time, until the sauce is the consistency of loose mayonnaise.

2. Divide the yogurt sauce among 6 salad plates, setting it to one side of the plates. On the other side, spoon beets and top with cucumbers. Sprinkle with olive oil and garnish with scallions and dill sprigs.

Sheryl Julian