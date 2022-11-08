Two new Dogfish Head beers play to the brewery’s strengths

The Delaware brewery known for popularizing the India Pale Ale style and using culinary ingredients in beer has two new releases that play to its strengths.

Dogfish Head is still pushing the boundaries of what beer can be.

The first, Wake Up World Wide Stout, is literally one of the strongest beers you can buy, and is a twist on a Dogfish classic first brewed more than 20 years ago.

In 1999, Dogfish founder Sam Calagione introduced World Wide Stout, a monster of a beer checking in somewhere between 15 and 20 percent ABV and brewed with a ton of roasted barley. That beer is a stout in every sense of the word, giving off aromas of coffee and licorice and coating your mouth with sweet and bitter flavors and a warming feeling.

Advertisement

That beer is a classic, albeit a dangerous one — Dogfish sells it with a bright yellow cap which it calls a “caution cap” for beers with an ABV of 10 percent or higher, signifying that they are both boozy and also prime candidates for aging.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

New this year, Dogfish has added Honduran cold-press coffee, plant-based milk, and maple syrup to World Wide Stout, taking down the ABV a tick (to around 15 percent) but giving the brew an extra kick.

“World Wide Stout has always been one of my favorites, but this new iteration holds a special place in my heart,” Calagione said in a press release, noting that the beer is brewed with organic ingredients, much like Chicory Stout, the first stout the brewery made nearly three decades ago.

Another new offering from Dogfish Head is Crimson Cru (7.1 percent ABV), a collaboration with nearly 200-year-old Belgian brewery Rodenbach. The beer begins with Grand Cru, a Flemish red-brown ale aged in oak casks that made the trip overseas by tanker. From there, Dogfish did what Dogfish does, infusing the beer with sumac and orange peel and then dry-hopping it with Hallertau Blanc hops.

Advertisement

This beer builds upon Rodenbach’s Grand Cru, a full-bodied beer with aromas of cherry and toffee. You get those flavors from the beer as well, in addition to plum and some citrus. Belgian-style beers are some of my favorites, so it’s good to see this thoughtful partnership making more of them available here.

Gary Dzen can be reached at gary.dzen@globe.com.Follow him on Twitter @garydzen.