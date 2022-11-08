We ate our way around the world and never left the hot, chaotic school cafeteria

There was a steaming cauldron of homemade Matzoh ball soup and New York-style cheesecake from a local Jewish deli; a sugar-dusted platter of krumkake, a Norwegian waffle cookie; Peruvian beef and chicken empanadas; Nicaraguan arroz con leche; Italian meatballs in tomato sauce; Nigerian rice; French baguettes, brie, and crepes; Ghapama, or Armenian stuffed pumpkin; Irish soda bread; stacks of Polish kielbasa and paczki, jelly-filled doughnuts.

Last weekend, my younger son’s elementary school hosted a Culture Night, where dozens of families volunteered to prepare dishes, model costumes, and showcase customs from their native lands. Some had just arrived in the United States; others had been here for generations.

On Saturday night, I had a very transportive meal in my Kindergartner’s school cafeteria. Yes, you read that correctly. It didn’t even involve tater tots, although they are delicious and occasionally transportive, too.

A medley of international flavors in a school cafeteria. Kara Baskin

A couple hundred people — some of whom hadn’t dined in a school cafeteria in a few decades, I surmise — lined up with paper plates for sampling, no tickets required. Each family served their dish, buffet-style, until there was nothing left but crumbs. My 74-year-old dad tried empanadas, possibly a first. A visiting Norwegian grandmother beamed over her krumkake recipe. I even glimpsed a few fifth-graders trying new-to-them foods.

There was very little ambiance. The cafeteria, in fairness, was hot as hell. But the whole effect was as rewarding as any five-star restaurant or shadowy speakeasy. Why? Because you could interact with every single amateur chef. Because each item had personal or cultural resonance, and everyone had a story to share. Because here was a visual representation of countries all over the world, existing side by side, with families united in some cases by a new neighborhood and in all cases by kids with sugary chins carting around paper plates, some of whom were still probably blissfully unaware of what it took for their families to get here, however long ago.

I have to ask chefs about their recipes and origins as part of my job. But usually, when most people eat, it’s easy to mindlessly click, to order and run: to summon GrubHub for pizza, preloaded with your usual toppings; to default to a faceless ghost kitchen for nuclear-hot fried chicken; to stick with your typical haunts if you decide to go out. We get in a rut. I do, too.

On Saturday, I was reminded to knock that off. Each recipe might have told a complex story: a personal one that was possibly painful, hard-won, nostalgic, or emotional. At the same time, hundreds of people can still line up on a hot and sunny Saturday to eat off a tiny plate with meatballs spilling into rice running into empanadas with an improbable side of krumkake, and have a happy time doing it.

There was no host; no servers; and it was all kind of chaotic. But, as I saw a gaggle of elementary schoolers loading up their plates with food from all over the world, I thought: This is how we should eat. This is how it should be.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.