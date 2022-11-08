2022 election in Rhode Island: results, news, and analysis

Rhode Island voters are deciding on Nov. 8 whether Democratic Governor Daniel K. McKee will get to serve his first full term in office, and whether the Democratic Party will retain its three-decade hold on a U.S. House seat. Follow along as the Globe Rhode Island team brings you coverage of the 2022 General Election:

CRANSTON, R.I. — Out since dawn for a long day of crisscrossing the 2nd Congressional District for last-minute votes, former Cranston mayor Allan W. Fung arrived at his polling place at Hope Highlands School late Tuesday morning to a sort of homecoming.

Fung and his wife, state Representative Barbara Fenton-Fung, were greeted by volunteers and well-wishers, buoyed by recent polling giving him the edge in the Congressional race. “I feel better in this election cycle than in ‘14 and ‘18,” Fung told reporters outside the school. “We’ve shaken a lot of hands, we’ve been at people’s doors, at the fairs and festivals, and just talking to voters, I feel good about today.”

This race for the seat vacated by US Representative James Langevin has captivated national attention, as a Boston Globe/Suffolk University poll in October showed Fung leading Democrat Seth Magaziner, the current state treasurer, which could mean flipping a seat that’s been held by Democrats for more than 30 years. Read more.

Globe Editorial Board endorses Seth Magaziner for Congress

Rhode Island’s Second Congressional District isn’t exactly known for sending Republicans to Washington. The last time the GOP represented the district, which includes Cranston and parts of Providence, was over 30 years ago, and Democratic candidates for president tend to win by double digits there. Yet this time around, the race to replace the retiring Democratic incumbent, Representative James Langevin, is, unexpectedly, a dead heat.

And while the Republican candidate, former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung, has proved to be a formidable candidate with many positive qualities, the Democrat in the race, state Treasurer Seth Magaziner, is still better suited to serve Rhode Island’s Second District, and voters should send him to Congress. Read more.

Where is Rhode Island’s Second Congressional District?

Your super smart guide to Election Day in R.I.

The big races we’re watching in Rhode Island today are the 2nd Congressional District matchup between Republican Allan Fung and Democratic state Treasurer Seth Magaziner, and the governor’s race between Democratic incumbent Dan McKee and Republican Ashley Kalus.

Our team will have full coverage all night, and I’ll be doing a live hit with WPRO-AM at some point during the night. We’ll also have a special podcast wrapping up the results airing tomorrow. Here are a few things to watch today: Read more.

The ‘other’ contested races today

Looking past the 2nd Congressional District, there are contested races for every statewide office and the US House in the 1st District.

The races for Lieutenant Governor, General Treasurer, Attorney General, Secretary of State, and US House — 1st District have flown under the radar, so here’s a quick guide to who’s running for which office. Read more.

Cost of living is the No. 1 issue, Globe/Suffolk poll finds

More than 40 percent of likely Rhode Island voters say the cost of living is the most important issue in the race for governor, a Boston Globe/Suffolk University poll found, far outpacing other issues like abortion rights, education, housing, and health care.

The survey of 800 likely voters showed 44 percent of voters considered cost of living the top issue in the race this fall, up nearly 12 percentage points from June, when a Globe/Suffolk poll found that 32.5 percent of voters picked cost of living as their top issue. Read more.

Analysis and results from every 2022 R.I. primary race

Who won by how much? Which races were uncontested? What happened in which district? Catch up with all of the coverage.

When is the general election in Rhode Island?

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

Most Rhode Islanders vote in person at their polling places on Election Day. However, the state also permits “no excuse” early voting. Anyone may request a mail-in ballot in the weeks prior to the general election and may drop their mail-in ballot at one of 39 drop box sites prior to the election. In the 20 days leading up to Election Day, it also is permitted to vote early in person at a designated location such as a town hall during regular business hours.

When do polls close in Rhode Island on election night?

Polls close at 8 p.m. ET.

When will election results come in?

First results usually come in about 30 minutes after polls close at 8 p.m. ET, and about 92 percent of votes are tabulated by noon the next day. That is because Rhode Island election officials are allowed to pre-process and sort mail-in ballots and early in-person ballots that arrive prior to Election Day, making for a speedy vote count after the polls close. Mail-in ballots must arrive by close of polling on Election Day, but mail-in ballots sent from overseas may be counted later if the voter can show the ballot was sent prior to Election Day.

Provisional ballots are tabulated last, if they are approved. A provisional ballot may be cast by a person whose legal right to vote has been challenged, perhaps because they had a signature mismatch, they are not listed correctly on the voter rolls or if their address has changed, if they can provide the evidence that they are indeed eligible.

As of Oct. 28, approximately 34,000 advance ballots had been cast, counting mail-in ballots and early in-person voting, out of 715,000 registered eligible voters The number of advance ballots was expected to rise steeply in the days before the election.

You can find all of the election results on globe.com/RI.

What if a race is too close to call?

Rhode Island has no mandatory recount law. A recount may be requested by a second-place candidate in close races seven days after the declaration of official results, with the rules for obtaining a recount dependent on the total number of votes cast for the office and the closeness of the margin. For instance, the margin should be under 2 percent, or 200 votes, in races with under 20,000 votes cast, and under 0.5 percent, or 1,500 votes, for races with greater than 100,000 votes.

What’s changed since the pandemic election of 2020?

Rhode Island’s governor signed the “Let RI Vote Act” in June, codifying many of the changes implemented during the pandemic to provide voters more options for voting, either by mail, early or in person on Election Day. Prior to 2020, residents voting early used an emergency mail ballot that was processed as such. Now they put a paper ballot into a voting machine like they would if they went to a polling station in-person on Election Day. The state is also using new accessible ballot-marking machines for voters with disabilities.