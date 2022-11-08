Arrest warrant issued for suspect in sexual assault during Jamaica Plain home invasion

Pearson, whose age and hometown weren’t disclosed in the statement, remains at large.

In a statement, police said the warrant had been issued out of West Roxbury Municipal Court charging Washington Pearson with attempted murder, strangulation or suffocation, armed robbery, assault to rape, breaking and entering in the daytime with intent to commit a felony.

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man who allegedly committed a violent sexual assault during a Jamaica Plain home invasion on Oct. 24, Boston police said Tuesday.

“Pearson is described as Black male, 6′5″, 290lbs.,” the statement said. “Anyone with information on this individual is urged to contact Sexual Assault Detectives at 617-343-4400. If the suspect is observed, please call 9-1-1.”

Tipsters can also contact police anonymously.

Boston police released photos of Washington Pearson, left, and a surveillance image of the suspect, allegedly identified as Pearson. BPD

“Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463),” the statement said. “The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to help this investigation in an anonymous manner.”

Police have said previously that the attack occurred at about noon on Oct. 24 at a home on the Arborway. The victim’s age and gender weren’t provided Tuesday.

