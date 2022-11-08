Chelsea man, 37, arrested on gun charge in Dorchester after foot chase and struggle with officers, police say

When the man saw police officers, he tried to flee but didn’t get far, officials said.

At 9:41 p.m., officers were called to Brunswick Street for a report of a disturbance and spotted a man, later identified as Kevin Johnson, allegedly brandishing a gun during an argument with someone in front of a home, police said.

Boston police on Sunday night arrested a 37-year-old Chelsea man on gun charges after a brief foot chase in Dorchester, officials said.

“Upon seeing the officers arriving on scene, the suspect immediately fled on foot while clutching at the waistband area of his pants,” police said. “The officers exited their marked cruiser and pursued the suspect on foot at which time they observed him enter a nearby residence.”

Police followed Johnson inside and tried to perform a pat frisk that suggested “the presence of a firearm,” officials said.

That led to a brief struggle as Johnson resisted the officers, police said. As they placed Johnson into custody, police found he was carrying a loaded .40 caliber handgun.

Johnson was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, third and subsequent offense; unlawful possession of ammunition; carrying a loaded firearm; armed burglary; and resisting arrest, police said.

He was arraigned Tuesday in Roxbury Municipal Court, where a not guilty plea was entered for him, records show. His lawyer couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. Johnson was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing slated for Wednesday.

