Cicilline wins reelection to House

PROVIDENCE — US Representative David Cicilline has won a seventh term in Congress, according to Associated Press projections.

Cicilline, a former Providence mayor who was first elected to represent Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District in 2010, easily defeated Republican Allen Waters Tuesday, the Associated Press projects, and will for the first time become the senior member of Rhode Island’s two-member House delegation.

With 93 percent of precincts reporting, Cicilline had 62.1 percent of the vote, according to unofficial results from the Associated Press.