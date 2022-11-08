Cicilline wins reelection to House

PROVIDENCE — US Representative David Cicilline has won a seventh term in Congress, according to Associated Press projections.
Cicilline, a former Providence mayor who was first elected to represent Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District in 2010, easily defeated Republican Allen Waters Tuesday, the Associated Press projects, and will for the first time become the senior member of Rhode Island’s two-member House delegation.
With 93 percent of precincts reporting, Cicilline had 62.1 percent of the vote, according to unofficial results from the Associated Press.
The race was remarkably low profile compared to the ultra-competitive matchup between Republican Allan Fung and Democrat Seth Magaziner in the 2nd District. US Representative James Langevin is retiring this year.
Cicilline, who chairs the Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law, has led the charge to regulate the major technology companies, but he is likely to lose the gavel with Republicans poised to take over leadership for at least the next two years.
Cicilline is likely to remain influential in Democratic politics, and he has run for House leadership posts in past years. He has a close friendship with US Representative Hakeem Jeffries of New York, who is on the short list to eventually succeed current House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Democratic leadership.
