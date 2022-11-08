Controversial Bristol Sheriff Thomas Hodgson faces off against Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux

Bristol County Sheriff Thomas M. Hodgson sought to extend his 25-year tenure as the controversial Republican faced off Tuesday in a closely watched race against Democratic Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux.

Results were still being tallied as of 11:20 p.m., when only about 22 percent of votes had been counted, according to the Associated Press.

Heroux scored a big win in New Bedford, the county’s largest city, where he garnered 12,508 votes compared with 7,922 for Hodgson in unofficial results, according to Manny DeBrito, chairman of the city’s Board of Elections Commissioners.

“People were talking about it, which helps turnout,” DeBrito said of the race.

Hodgson, an avid Donald Trump supporter in a county that favored President Biden by 12 points in 2020, has long been criticized for his harsh treatment of inmates and drew fire just last week for an ad some described as antisemitic — a characterization he vehemently rejected.

Heroux has pitched himself to voters as a reformer with experience as a mayor, former state representative, and in the state Department of Correction and Philadelphia Prison System. He has said he would only serve two terms if elected, in contrast to the long tenure of Hodgson, who was appointed sheriff in 1997.

Hodgson has accused his opponent of wanting to “defund the police” and said Heroux doesn’t have the requisite experience. Heroux has denied the claim and said the sheriff’s office cannot reduce local police budgets.

A recent internal poll released by Heroux’s campaign found the two were neck and neck.

On Tuesday, Hodgson posted to Facebook and Twitter encouraging voters to go to the polls and shared a message he said he had received from a formerly incarcerated person who was voting for Hodgson because the sheriff had “taught me a lesson young.”

“The jails were a luxury before u came into office and no one cared if they got locked up,” the message said, according to Hodgson’s post. “But now no one wants to get locked.”

Heroux also posted online encouraging people to vote, and he shared a list of his tasks for the day that suggested he was largely occupied with his mayoral duties. Heroux spent the day on “routine paperwork,” phone calls and e-mails with constituents, meetings with staff and the city solicitor, and an appearance on the Attleboro Access Cable System “to talk about upgrades to our water treatment plant,” according to the list.

Hodgson first attracted national attention in the late 1990s when he introduced the use of chain gangs, the Globe has reported.

More recently, the sheriff volunteered inmates to help build Trump’s wall on the nation’s southern border and faced accusations of harsh treatment at an immigration detainment facility in Dartmouth for US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The Biden administration ended the ICE contract with Hodgson last year because of those complaints.

Hodgson’s most recent controversy arose last week, when he posted an ad online that some have called antisemitic.

“Every day, cities such as New York and Chicago are being taken over by violent criminals because politicians supported by George Soros and his followers don’t believe that criminals should be in jail,” Hodgson narrated in the ad as ominous-looking black-and-white photos of Soros, a financier and philanthropist, flashed across the screen.

The Jewish Community Relations Council of Boston tweeted two days later that “casting a Jewish individual as a puppet master who manipulates national events for malign purposes has the effect of mainstreaming antisemitic tropes & giving support, however unwitting, to bona fide antisemites.”

Heroux called the ad an antisemitic dog whistle. Hodgson bristled at the accusations, pointing to his appearances at American Israel Public Affairs Committee events.

Heroux has also attracted criticism. He appeared on Russia Today as a Middle East expert even after concerns were raised that the channel serves as the Kremlin’s propaganda arm abroad, the Globe reported in 2018. Heroux said he cut ties with the channel after learning it had registered as a foreign agent.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.