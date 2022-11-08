Former pastor of Framingham Catholic church, 89, indicted on charge of raping child

The charges arose in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a male student at Saint Bridget’s School on two occasions when the victim was between the ages of eleven and thirteen, the district attorney’s said in a press release.

In a statement, Ryan’s office said a Middlesex County grand jury handed up an indictment charging Monsignor Francis Strahan, 89, with once count of rape of a child by force and three counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14. An arraignment date hasn’t been set, and no attorney was listed for Strahan in online court filings.

A former pastor of a Roman Catholic parish in Framingham was indicted Monday for allegedly raping an altar server more than a decade ago, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office.

The Archdiocese of Boston placed Strahan on leave in 2019 when the allegations came to light. He remains on leave “without any public ministry” pending the outcome of the case, the archdiocese said Tuesday.

According to Ryan’s office and legal filings, Strahan, the former pastor of Saint Bridget’s Parish in Framingham, allegedly raped and indecently assaulted the child on multiple occasions between September 2004 and May 2008.

“On one occasion when the victim was dropped off for altar service and was alone in the church, the defendant allegedly raped and sexually assaulted him,” Ryan’s office said. “On another occasion, the defendant allegedly assaulted the victim again by pressing his body against the victim who was again at Saint Bridget’s for altar serving.”

In a separate statement Tuesday, the archdiocese said that in addition to the pending criminal case, Strahan is facing a canonical investigation that’s on hold while the criminal matter is pending.

“Msgr. Strahan will remain on administrative leave without any public ministry pending the outcome,” the archdiocese said. “His resignation as pastor of St. Bridget, Framingham has been accepted. We pray for a just and fair resolution to these proceedings for all involved.”

The archdiocese said it’s committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of children and young people in its parishes and institutions.

“Through its Office of Pastoral Support and Outreach, the Archdiocese continues to make counseling and other services available to survivors, their families and parishes impacted by clergy sexual abuse and by allegations of abuse by members of the clergy,” the archdiocese said. “Cardinal Seán P. O’Malley encourages any person in need of pastoral assistance or support to contact the Archdiocese’s Office of Pastoral Support and Outreach by calling 617-746-5985.”

