Grant to help town plan development near commuter rail

Littleton is getting some help from the state in developing new zoning for the area around its commuter rail station on Foster Street.

The town was recently awarded $50,000 through a state grant program that helps cities and towns improve their land use practices, diversify housing choices, mitigate and prepare for climate change impacts, and follow a sustainable approach to development.

Littleton will use the grant to hire a planning consultant to draft transit-oriented development zoning rules that meet the requirements of a new state law but are consistent with the town’s master plan.