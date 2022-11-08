Health Department to hold session on staying healthy this winter

Brookline’s Health Department will hold a virtual session on Monday, Nov. 14, to provide residents with information about staying healthy during the upcoming winter, according to a statement.
The virtual “Planning for a Healthy Winter in Brookline” session is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. on Zoom. People can register for the meeting by completing an online form available at https://brooklinema.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_39DhyePoQlC2Ctnfa-0Dhg
The session will include discussions about the latest news around the flu and COVID-19, vaccines, and measures people can take to prevent illness.
Speakers scheduled for the session will include Dr. Rosemarie Roqué Gordon, a member of Brookline’s Advisory Council on Public Health; Elizabeth Bennett, Brookline’s public health nurse; and Sigalle Reiss, the director of Brookline public health and human services, the statement said.
“The winter is typically when we see a rise in illnesses like the flu,” Reiss said in the statement. “With the colder months on the horizon, it is so important to know ways to try to stay healthy and avoid serious illness. We encourage all residents to attend this informational session.”
People with questions, or who want more information, can contact Lynne Karsten at 617-730-2336 or lkarsten@brooklinema.gov.
John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.