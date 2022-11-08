Health Department to hold session on staying healthy this winter

Brookline’s Health Department will hold a virtual session on Monday, Nov. 14, to provide residents with information about staying healthy during the upcoming winter, according to a statement.

The virtual “Planning for a Healthy Winter in Brookline” session is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. on Zoom. People can register for the meeting by completing an online form available at https://brooklinema.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_39DhyePoQlC2Ctnfa-0Dhg

The session will include discussions about the latest news around the flu and COVID-19, vaccines, and measures people can take to prevent illness.