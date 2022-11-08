Here’s what the ‘Blood moon’ total lunar eclipse looked like Tuesday morning

The moon turned a reddish hue as it passed into Earth’s shadow and produced a total lunar eclipse early Tuesday morning.
Many people woke up early to catch a glimpse of the “Blood Moon,” and shared their photos on social media.
“i saw it!! i saw it just now!! 4:15am eastern time, boston, you can see it right now and for another while,” one person wrote on Twitter. “it’s just beginning. naked eye. moon, i love you.”
According to NASA, the moon turns red during a lunar eclipse because the only sunlight reaching it passes through Earth’s atmosphere. “The more dust or clouds in Earth’s atmosphere during the eclipse, the redder the Moon will appear,” NASA’s website states.
This was the second total lunar eclipse of the year and the last one we’ll see for a while. According to NASA, as the next total lunar eclipse will happen on March 14, 2025.