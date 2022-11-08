Here’s what the ‘Blood moon’ total lunar eclipse looked like Tuesday morning

The moon turned a reddish hue as it passed into Earth’s shadow and produced a total lunar eclipse early Tuesday morning.

Many people woke up early to catch a glimpse of the “Blood Moon,” and shared their photos on social media.

“i saw it!! i saw it just now!! 4:15am eastern time, boston, you can see it right now and for another while,” one person wrote on Twitter. “it’s just beginning. naked eye. moon, i love you.”