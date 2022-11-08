fb-pixel Skip to main content

Here’s what the ‘Blood moon’ total lunar eclipse looked like Tuesday morning

Updated November 8, 2022, 53 minutes ago
A full moon rose behind the Camlica mosque in Istanbul, Turkey on Tuesday.Emrah Gurel/Associated Press

The moon turned a reddish hue as it passed into Earth’s shadow and produced a total lunar eclipse early Tuesday morning.

Many people woke up early to catch a glimpse of the “Blood Moon,” and shared their photos on social media.

“i saw it!! i saw it just now!! 4:15am eastern time, boston, you can see it right now and for another while,” one person wrote on Twitter. “it’s just beginning. naked eye. moon, i love you.”

According to NASA, the moon turns red during a lunar eclipse because the only sunlight reaching it passes through Earth’s atmosphere. “The more dust or clouds in Earth’s atmosphere during the eclipse, the redder the Moon will appear,” NASA’s website states.

Advertisement

This was the second total lunar eclipse of the year and the last one we’ll see for a while. According to NASA, as the next total lunar eclipse will happen on March 14, 2025.

A commercial airline aircraft flew before the rising full moon above Kuwait City.YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP via Getty Images
The Blood Moon sat over the Boston skyline during a total Lunar Eclipse viewed from the Hyatt Regency Boston Harbor. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff
Residents posed for a selfie as the moon rose during a lunar eclipse in Beijing, China.Ng Han Guan/Associated Press
The Blood Moon is seen after a total lunar eclipse near a residential building in Mumbai.PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images
The Blood Moon is seen after a total lunar eclipse in Bangalore.MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP via Getty Images
A woman took a photo of the moon through a telescope during a lunar eclipse in Goyang, South Korea.Lee Jin-man/Associated Press
The Blood Moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse in Fish Creek, southeast of Melbourne.PAUL CROCK/AFP via Getty Images