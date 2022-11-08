It’s Election Day, and history could be made in Massachusetts

In the race for governor , Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey faces Republican state Representative Geoff Diehl and Libertarian Kevin Reed. Healey, who has a healthy lead in the polls, would be the nation’s first out lesbian governor.

Massachusetts voters will choose a new governor to replace Charlie Baker, who is leaving the State House after serving a pair of four-year terms, and a new attorney general , who could both be trailblazers.

Election Day is here, and it could be a historic one in Massachusetts, with potential firsts for women, people of color, and LGBTQ residents on the ballot.

Advertisement

The race for lieutenant governor features Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll (Healey’s running mate) against former state representative Leah Allen (Diehl’s running mate) and Peter Everett (Reed’s running mate).

And with Healey running for governor, there’s an open race for attorney general between Republican James R. McMahon III and Democrat Andrea Campbell, a former Boston city councilor who would be the first Black woman to hold the job.

Meanwhile, the race for secretary of state features a longtime incumbent William Galvin on the Democratic ticket facing challengers from the right, Republican Rayla Campbell, and from the left, Juan Sanchez of the Green-Rainbow party.

And then there are the ballot questions, some of which have continued to confound voters right up to today.

Nationally, control of Congress hangs in the balance. In the House, Republicans need to flip only five seats to retake control for the first time in four years. The Senate, on the other hand, is looking like a toss-up with several closely contested key races, including one just over the border in New Hampshire.

Unless you’ve already cast a ballot through a variety of early voting methods, the time to make your choice is now. And if you’re still weighing the candidates or need some last-minute clarity on a confusing ballot question, the Globe’s 2022 Voter Guide has the information to help you make an informed decision.

Advertisement

In the race for state auditor, the candidates are Republican Anthony Amore, Democrat Diana DiZoglio, Green-Rainbow Party candidate Gloria Caballero Roca, Dominic Giannone III of the Workers Party, and Libertarian Daniel Riek.

Ballot Question 1 (aka the “millionaires tax) asks whether Massachusetts should amend its flat 5 percent state income tax to add a surcharge on the highest earners, with the proceeds designated for education and transportation.

Question 2 involves dental insurance regulations and would require insurers to spend at least 83 percent of premiums on patient care rather than administrative costs.

Question 3 deals with alcohol sales and would gradually increase the number of locations where a single company can sell beer or wine, from nine to 18. It would also reduce the cap on all-alcohol licenses, or the number of locations where a company can sell hard alcohol, from nine to seven.

Question 4 looks at eligibility for driver’s licenses and asks whether to uphold a new law that allows immigrants without legal status to apply for a Massachusetts driver’s license. The law, which goes into effect next summer, allows them to obtain a driver’s license by providing two documents that prove their identity, such as a foreign passport, birth certificate, or marriage certificate.

Advertisement

The polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Ballots can also be turned in at your local election office or a drop box by 8 p.m. You can look up your nearest polling station and view a sample ballot by entering your address on the secretary of state’s website.

Material from previous Globe stories was used in this report.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.