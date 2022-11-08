Judge orders man charged with causing death of Middleboro woman in crash held on $250,000 cash bail

Pleas of not guilty were entered on his behalf. District Court Judge Daniel J. Hourihan set bail at $250,000 cash for the new charges and revoked the $1,000 bail set in April in Bristol Superior Court, records show.

Hector F. Bannister-Sanchez, 34, was arraigned in Taunton District Court Tuesday on charges of manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, and motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation.

A Medford man accused of causing a car crash that killed a Middleborough woman on Monday while fleeing a State Police traffic stop at speeds of 100 mph was free on $1,000 bail for state drug charges and on probation for federal drug convictions, court records show.

Authorities identified the woman killed in the crash as Lori Ann Medeiros54. Bannister-Sanchez was driving at 100 mph when his Toyota Highlander slammed into her Ford Fusion head-on in Taunton around 2 p.m.

Medeiros was rushed to Morton Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. She was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash and the car’s airbags deployed upon impact, State Police wrote in a report filed in Taunton District Court.

“The operator of the Toyota Highlander was traveling at a high rate of speed and was unable to negotiate a right-bearing curve to the roadway,” the report said. Medeiros “appears to have steered west towards the western edge of the roadway in an apparent attempt to avoid the collision. The force of the collision pushed the Ford Fusion backwards into a utility pole off the western edge of the roadway.”

Attempts to reach relatives of Medeiros were unsuccessful Tuesday.

Bannister-Sanchez is also known as Hector F. Bannister, officials said. He was indicted under that name on drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop last year in Raynham, where State Police found $7,000 in cash and quantities of suspected cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine, records show. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges, which are pending.

On Monday, State Police drug task force members tried to pull Bennet-Sanchez over in Middleborough, but he drove off and collided with Medeiros’s car moments later, officials said.

State Police did not pursue Bannister-Sanchez after the attempted traffic stop, authorities said. According to the report filed in court, police had previously installed a GPS tracking device on his car after obtaining a search warrant.

“Preliminary analysis of downloaded GPS data indicates the vehicle was traveling at speeds greater than reasonable while attempting to actively evade investigators,” State Police wrote.

Bannister-Sanchez is also on federal probation stemming from a guilty plea in 2009 to selling crack cocaine outside the Pine Street Inn in Boston, records show. Prosecutors said Bannister-Sanchez’s criminal history dates back to when he was 16 and an alleged gang member in Boston.

Bannister-Sanchez was released by the US Bureau of Prisons Jan. 11.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.