Follow live updates on key elections in Mass. and across the US

Meanwhile, key House races and contentious Senate contests across the country will decide whether Republicans or Democrats control the chambers of Congress.

Massachusetts residents are taking to the polls on Tuesday to cast their votes for top state posts —including what could be historic victories in the races for governor and attorney general — and weigh in on four ballot questions.

November 8, 2022

Analysis: New England House races may prove pivotal in 2022 — 9:00 a.m.

By James Pindell and Daigo Fujiwara, Globe Staff

All 435 US House seats are up for re-election in the midterm election. Of them only about 35 are viewed as competitive.

Republicans need a net gain of just five seats to flip the House. But for all the attention focused elsewhere, New England has turned out to be one of the top battleground areas in the nation. Four seats could flip from Democrat to Republican just in New England.

What to know about each ballot question — 8:00 a.m.

By Globe Staff

Question 1 asks whether Massachusetts should amend its flat 5 percent state income tax to add a surcharge on the highest earners, with the proceeds designated for education and transportation. Learn more here.

Question 2 would require dental insurers to spend at least 83 percent of premiums on patient care rather than administrative costs. Learn more here.

Question 3 would gradually increase the number of locations where a single company can sell beer or wine, from nine to 18. It would also reduce the cap on all-alcohol licenses, or the number of locations where a company can sell hard alcohol, from nine to seven. Learn more here.

Question 4 asks voters whether to uphold a new law that allows immigrants without legal status to apply for a Massachusetts driver’s license. Learn more here.

Here are the many ways abortion is on the ballot around the country on Tuesday — 7:30 a.m.

By Lissandra Villa Huerta and Shannon Coan, Globe Staff and Globe Correspondent

The Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and its nearly five-decade-old guarantee of a federal right to an abortion kicked the issue back to the states. It also made abortion a centerpiece of the midterm elections.

The abortion rights landscape is now a patchwork of state laws that could be directly or indirectly changed by voters at the polls in the first major election since the decision.

Why we likely won’t know the results of the election for days (and why that’s ok) — 7:00 a.m.

By James Pindell, Globe Staff

While Americans may be accustomed to the same-day results of yesteryear, the nation has had to wait for results for much of its history. Early on, voters didn’t know the winner of elections for months, with the news trickling out slowly to remote regions of the county. More recently, the 2000 presidential election went all the way to the Supreme Court, and it wasn’t really over until December.

The 2020 election was deemed by experts to be the most heavily participated in and the best run in history. And yet, we didn’t know who won the presidency for five days and didn’t know the outcome of Senate control for another eight weeks — until after the Georgia runoffs.

The reasons why results will be delayed for the midterms are largely the same reasons why they were delayed last time. It’s a mix of factors.

Everyone thought this Republican would be easier to beat. He may win anyway. — 6:30 a.m.

By Emma Platoff, Globe Staff

During the primary, Democrats and Republicans seemed to agree on at least one thing: Don Bolduc would be the easier candidate for the Democratic incumbent to beat.

Yet in the final days before the midterm elections, the hard-charging, Trump-supporting former Army brigadier general is polling neck-and-neck with that incumbent, Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan, in a race that could decide control of the US Senate.

National Democrats got the Republican opponent they wanted, and they may still lose to him.

State official projects 2.2 million will cast ballots in election, the lowest share of voters in decades — 6:00 a.m.

By Matt Stout, Globe Staff

The state’s top elections official said Monday that he expects 2.2 million Massachusetts voters to cast ballots in the midterm elections, a “fairly low” number that would mark the lowest turnout by percentage in at least seven decades.

Secretary of State William F. Galvin said the public appears to have an “almost anticlimactic attitude” despite a potentially history-making election on Tuesday. As of Monday, more than 1 million people have already cast ballots, either by mail, in drop boxes, or during the early in-person voting period, according to state data.

What to watch in the high-stakes 2022 midterm elections — 5:30 a.m.

By The Associated Press

After months of primaries, campaign events and fundraising pleas, the midterm elections that will determine the balance of power in Washington and state capitals are finally here.

Republicans are predicting a massive red wave as anxious Democrats defend their narrow majorities in Congress while struggling to overcome pervasive concerns about the economy, crime and President Biden’s leadership. Democrats are hoping that a backlash against the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade will save them.

Here’s what we’re watching on Election Day.

These are the 5 most important midterm races to watch — and why they’re so crucial — 5:00 a.m.

By James Pindell, Globe Staff

The US House and Senate, as well as key governorships, are up for grabs on Tuesday.

The sheer number of important races is daunting, but here are five contests to keep a close eye on as the results come in. They will signal how the night is playing out for Republicans and Democrats and could be pivotal in the 2024 elections.