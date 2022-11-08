As Mass. Democrats prepare to win big, some voters dread national results

But Democratic officials in other states — and liberal voters here — were less sanguine, as the prospect of a red wave in races across the country loomed. “It’s one story in Massachusetts and another story everywhere else,” said Ed Cash, a former George W. Bush administration official and member of Governor Charlie Baker’s transition team, while watching the party unfold from the edge of the room.

“I am going to win tonight,” said Edwards of her state Senate reelection campaign while standing on a chair and addressing a shoulder-to-shoulder crowd. Healey, Campbell, and Clark — running for governor, attorney general, and Congress, respectively — easily could have said the same if the polls are to be believed.

By midday Tuesday the scene inside Santarpio’s Pizza in East Boston looked like an election night victory party. And why not? Maura Healey, Andrea Campbell, Katherine Clark, and Lydia Edwards — all in attendance — were poised to win big.

The juxtaposition between the state of the election in Massachusetts and the political climate nationally could hardly be starker. Here, diverse, progressive women dominate the top of the ballot and are expected to usher in a period of near-total Democratic control of state government. Nationally, a Republican Party in thrall to the conspiracy theory that the 2020 election was stolen are poised to take control of Congress, possibly the US Senate, and various state offices with influence over future elections.

Advertisement

“I’m just sick [with worry],” said Sheila Steiner, 69, a resident of Boston’s South End. “I feel almost unsafe if we have a switch from a Democratic majority to a Republican majority in the House.”

Her comments echoed those of other liberal, Boston-area voters. Tony Brewer, 60, who turned up at his Roxbury polling location at 7 a.m. sharp Tuesday wearing a “Maura Healey for Governor” cap, said the country is “in a battle for democracy right now.”

Advertisement

Hilary Law, 60, worried about the consequences for marginalized communities if there is a Republican takeover of Congress. “It will be real trouble for trans people, gay people, and people of color,” she said, adding that she feared Democratic candidates beyond Massachusetts’ borders faced long odds.

Her assessment may prove to be accurate, at least in key, swing races.

In the closing weeks of the election campaign, Republican operatives indicated they were optimistic about the race. Internal GOP polls suggested they were likely to take the House and favorites to flip the Senate. Projections from FiveThirtyEight, the polling and data analysis site, agreed.

For many voters, especially women, the Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn Roe v. Wade — the longstanding precedent that established a constitutional right to abortion — heightened the stakes of the midterm election.

Nora Mancino, a flight attendant from East Boston, said that even though she is optimistic that a Healey win in Massachusetts could pave the way for “an even more progressive Massachusetts,” she feared that a Republican-led Congress could seek to “revoke every right that a woman has to her own body and autonomy.”

Deborah Hearns, 58, a lifelong Roxbury resident, said she has tended to lean toward the Democratic Party while being open to voting for Republicans. But the overturn of Roe made her a firm Democrat. “I no longer lean,” she said.

Jocelyn Rivera of Dorchester has shifted even further. A lifelong Republican, the overturn of Roe plus Republican officials’ lies about the 2020 election are pushing her to leave the party. Now, she said, she’s looking for candidates who will safeguard women’s health and “stand for truth,” which may mean voting for Democrats.

Advertisement

Some Massachusetts voters have channeled their nervous energy into other states’ elections.

Steiner said she has volunteered for vote drives in Pennsylvania, her native state, where the contest between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz could determine control of the Senate.

A member of the Massachusetts Democrats’ state committee said the party sent volunteers to New Hampshire and Georgia to turn out the vote in close Senate races in those states.

Other voters said Tuesday they were prepared for a long night in front of the television watching the results roll in.

“If there’s a red wave, then I think we’re in serious trouble,” said Chris Brooks, a researcher in Boston who described himself as an independent. “But I don’t know what to do about it.”

Tiana Woodard of the Globe staff and Globe correspondent Daniel Kool contributed to this report.

Mike Damiano can be reached at mike.damiano@globe.com. Katie Mogg can be reached at katie.mogg@globe.com. Follow her on twitter @j0urnalistkatie