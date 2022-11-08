Mass. voters could elect state’s first Black female AG today

Campbell campaigned on a promise to reform the justice system and expand economic opportunity, both issues that underpinned her legal career and tenure as president of the Boston City Council.

Democrat Andrea Campbell could become the first Black woman to be elected attorney general in Massachusetts on Tuesday, with polls showing her holding a decided advantage over Republican Jay McMahon.

The platform, she said, is shaped by both professional and personal experience. The 40-year-old mother of two grew up without parents for the first eight years of her life, after her father was arrested and sentenced to a lengthy prison sentence when Campbell was an infant, and her mother died in a car crash driving to visit him in jail. Campbell’s twin brother died at 29 of an autoimmune disease while in state custody awaiting criminal charges, and she has long criticized the “school-to-prison pipeline” she says caused their lives to diverge.

Campbell’s vision for the office stands in stark contrast to the harder-line proposals of McMahon, a Cape Cod lawyer. The 68-year-old father of five has stuck closely to the traditional GOP stance, positioning himself as pro-police and against what he called “illegal immigration.” McMahon has also spoken openly about his own struggles: after losing his son to an opioid overdose in 2008, the career litigator became a dedicated advocate for ending the opioid epidemic.

“I never want another family to go through what ours has suffered. I want justice for [my son] Joel, justice for victims of other crimes and to make sure the purveyors of these poisons end up behind bars,” McMahon said in a recent statement, adding that he has visited Boston’s “Methadone Mile” to “listen to those living along this stretch and find out what needs to be done to help them.”

A Suffolk University poll from last month found Campbell with a 20-point lead over McMahon. She has carried the momentum from her triumph in the competitive September Democratic primary, which helped build her name recognition statewide, and since then has outspent his campaign by more than $160,000. McMahon did not have an opponent in the GOP primary.

