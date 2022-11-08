McKay selected to serve as town’s next fire chief

He joined the department as a firefighter/EMT in 2002, and was promoted to lieutenant in 2004 and captain in 2019 before being elevated to his current position earlier this year.

McKay, a nearly 21-year veteran of the Fire Department and currently its deputy chief, will assume his new position Jan. 1, when he takes over from acting Chief Chuck Savage.

During those years, McKay developed the department’s adopt-a-hydrant program, facilitated a new recruit program, and assisted with administrative and staffing details, according to town officials.

“I am excited for this next chapter of my career,” McKay said. “I want to thank the entire department for their continued support throughout the years. I am humbled and honored to serve the same town I grew up in, and in my new role we will continue to strive for the utmost excellence and safety for the Georgetown community.”

