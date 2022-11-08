No Powerball jackpot winner in Mass., but a $1 million winning ticket sold in Quincy

The jackpot winning numbers were drawn Tuesday morning at the Florida Lottery studio in Tallahassee, after an issue with the lottery system in Minnesota caused a delay. The multi-billion dollar ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, Calif., northeast of Los Angeles.

Alas, it was a lucky player on the West Coast who snagged the record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize, but it wasn’t all gloomy in Massachusetts, where one person won $1 million and nine other contestants saw their wallets padded by a cool $50,000, lottery officials said.

In Massachusetts, a ticket sold at West Squantum Market & Liquors in Quincy won the $1 million prize, according to a release from the state Lottery. The nine $50,000 tickets were sold at stores in Attleboro, Cambridge, Clinton, Dartmouth, Dedham, Framingham, Marstons Mills, Medford, and Wilbraham, the Mass. Lottery said.

“The excitement created during this record-setting run has helped support cities and towns and our retail partners, while also producing two $1 million winners, one $100,000 winner, and 26 $50,000 winners over the last four drawings,” said Interim Mass. Lottery Executive Director Mark William Bracken in a statement.

The original drawing was scheduled to take place at 10:59 p.m. Monday, but was postponed after Minnesota reported its processing delay.

“The delay is unfortunate as the other 47 lotteries were able to complete the required security procedures in a timely fashion,’’ Powerball said in a statement.

The largest Powerball jackpot won in Massachusetts came in 2017, when Chicopee resident Mavis Wanczyk made it rain with her $758.7 million winning ticket.

While the identity of the buyer of the California ticket wasn’t immeidately disclosed Tuesday, readers can be sure the winner wasn’t Los Angeles Times journalist Eduard Cauich, who tweeted that he’d won a smaller sum.

“I need to think what should I buy with the $7 I won in the Powerball,” Cauich wrote.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report, and material from prior Globe stories was also used.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.