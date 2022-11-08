Powerball drawing for record $1.9B pot still on hold. Don’t throw out those tickets!

“The Powerball drawing scheduled for Monday, Nov. 7 remains delayed due to one participating lottery needing additional time to process its sales and play data. Powerball has been in communication with the lottery throughout the night as it works to resolve the issue,’’ the statement said. “The delay is unfortunate as the other 47 lotteries were able to complete the required security procedures in a timely fashion.”

The drawing for the world record $1.9 billion pot scheduled to take place at 10:59 p.m. Monday still has not happened as of Tuesday morning, Powerball said in a statement issued at 7:35 a.m.

The drawing, when it is held, will be for the world record total of $1.9 billion with a cash value of $929.1 million.

“Like the rest of America, Powerball is eager to hold its drawing for the world record jackpot, however, protecting the integrity of the draw is of upmost importance, even if that means a further delay,” Powerball said in a statement Tuesday. “Players should hold onto to their tickets. As soon as the required security procedures are completed by the one outstanding lottery, the drawing can proceed.”

Thank you to our players for their patience. We look forward to drawing the winning numbers as soon as possible.

Spokesman Christian Teja, in an email, said Tuesday the Massachusetts Lottery was not the reason Powerball did not operate as scheduled.

This is a developing story.





