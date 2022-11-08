Remembering Boston’s Great Fire of 1872

The first alarm was received at 7:24 p.m. from Box 52 located at Summer and Lincoln streets, according to the Boston Fire Historical Society. A police officer unlocked the box and pulled the alarm.

The fire started in a basement on the corner of Summer and Kingston streets without much notice. But the flames quickly got out of control and spread rapidly, creating an inferno that eventually swept across the city, destroying 776 buildings and transforming 65 acres of urban landscape into an apocalyptic wasteland.

Nov. 9 marks the 150th anniversary of the Great Fire of 1872, a devastating blaze that leveled a large chunk of downtown Boston, burning down buildings and turning city blocks into piles of smoking, smoldering rubble.

Paul Christian, former commissioner of the Boston Fire Department, said before the fire broke out, a janitor went downstairs to the basement of 83 Summer Street and checked on the boiler that heated the building and powered the elevator.

“He thought everything was in order,” Christian said, “and he left.”

It’s possible a spark escaped out of the boiler, perhaps it came into contact with combustible materials in the basement, he said.

The bottom line is, Christian said, “the ignition did take place in the basement, but the precise cause was never determined.”

The fire in the basement then began to spread, extending up through the elevator shaft of the building. The fire started on Saturday night, and raged for more than 12 hours.

An 1872 photograph, possibly by David W. Butterfield, of Pearl Street in Boston following the Great Fire of 1872. The Boston Globe/Globe Freelance

Stephanie Schorow, author of “The Great Boston Fire,” credits Boston’s fire chief, John S. Damrell, for warning officials in advance about the problems that the city faced.

Damrell had been saying that the city had an inadequate supply of water for firefighting purposes and infrastructure improvements were sorely needed. He also noted that wooden mansard roofs were fire hazards.

“The lesson of this fire is that the disaster was predicted and could have been prevented, had his recommendations had been heeded,” Schorow said.

After the Great Chicago Fire of 1871, Damrell went to Chicago to see what happened there.

When he returned home, he told local officials about what he saw in the Windy City, and what needed to be done to prevent the same thing from happening in Boston. “He came back and said, ‘this could happen here.’” she said. “He warned about this. It was a disaster foretold.”

Two Boston firefighters died in the Great Fire of 1872, but the total casualty count is unknown and estimates vary. Schorow estimates that anywhere from 20 to 50 people died as a result of the conflagration.

“We don’t know the exact number,” she said.

As the years go by, memories of the blaze continue to fade from the public’s eye.

“People don’t know about this fire,” she said. “People who walk through Downtown Crossing have no idea they’re walking on streets built on ash.”

Great Fire at Boston, Nathaniel Currier & James Ives, Hand-colored lithograph, 1872 (Springfield Museums) Springfield Museums





