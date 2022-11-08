Rhode Island voters back $400 million in bond questions

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island voters overwhelmingly approved $400 million in new spending Tuesday for the University of Rhode Island, K-12 public schools, and green infrastructure, the Associated Press projects.

The three questions on the ballot included a $100 million bond for improvements to URI’s Narragansett Bay Campus, $250 million for school repairs across many cities and towns, and $50 million for environmental initiatives and recreation projects, including a new Roger Williams Park Zoo facility.

There was little opposition to the bond questions, which have a strong track record of winning approval during statewide elections.