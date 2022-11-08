fb-pixel Skip to main content
ELECTION 2022

Rhode Island voters back $400 million in bond questions

The ballot questions included $100 million for improvements to URI’s Narragansett Bay Campus, $250 million for school repairs, and $50 million for environmental initiatives and recreation projects

By Dan McGowan Globe Columnist,Updated November 8, 2022, 10 minutes ago
The Green Bond support environmental initiatives and recreation projects, including a new Roger Williams Park Zoo facility.Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island voters overwhelmingly approved $400 million in new spending Tuesday for the University of Rhode Island, K-12 public schools, and green infrastructure, the Associated Press projects.

The three questions on the ballot included a $100 million bond for improvements to URI’s Narragansett Bay Campus, $250 million for school repairs across many cities and towns, and $50 million for environmental initiatives and recreation projects, including a new Roger Williams Park Zoo facility.

There was little opposition to the bond questions, which have a strong track record of winning approval during statewide elections.

The three bond questions on the Rhode Island ballot are expected to cost $642 million over 20 years.State of Rhode Island

The $100 million bond for URI will be repaid over 20 years, and with interest will cost about $160 million, but state leaders project that the useful life of the improvements will be 50 years.

The $250 million school repair bond will cost taxpayers $401 million over 20 years, and the exact useful life of the repairs will vary by project. The state expects most repairs to last at least 50 years.

And the $50 million green bond will cost about $80 million over 20 years, with a useful life of between 25 and 50 years depending on the project.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.

