Rhode Island voters back $400 million in bond questions

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island voters overwhelmingly approved $400 million in new spending Tuesday for the University of Rhode Island, K-12 public schools, and green infrastructure, the Associated Press projects.
The three questions on the ballot included a $100 million bond for improvements to URI’s Narragansett Bay Campus, $250 million for school repairs across many cities and towns, and $50 million for environmental initiatives and recreation projects, including a new Roger Williams Park Zoo facility.
There was little opposition to the bond questions, which have a strong track record of winning approval during statewide elections.
The $100 million bond for URI will be repaid over 20 years, and with interest will cost about $160 million, but state leaders project that the useful life of the improvements will be 50 years.
The $250 million school repair bond will cost taxpayers $401 million over 20 years, and the exact useful life of the repairs will vary by project. The state expects most repairs to last at least 50 years.
And the $50 million green bond will cost about $80 million over 20 years, with a useful life of between 25 and 50 years depending on the project.
