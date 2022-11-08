R.I.’s Second Congressional District race has drawn national attention

PROVIDENCE — In a race that is drawing national attention, Republican Allan W. Fung and Democrat Seth Magaziner are competing for Rhode Island’s Second Congressional District seat, which has been in Democratic hands for more than three decades.

Democrats have held the Second Congressional District since Republican Representative Claudine Schneider left office in January 1991, and Rhode Island has not elected a Republican to the US House since Representative Ronald K. Machtley stepped down from the First Congressional District seat in January 1995.

A GOP victory in deep-blue Rhode Island would pack symbolic significance since there are no House Republicans from New England currently serving, and Maine’s Susan Collins is the only Republican senator from the region.

Advertisement

Fung, whose parents moved to Rhode Island from Hong Kong, would be the first Asian American — and the first person of color — to represent Rhode Island in Congress.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

The race received national media coverage and brought in millions of dollars in outside spending. Between outside groups and the candidates themselves, total spending on the race stands at nearly $14 million, including $8.6 million in outside spending, according to OpenSecrets, a D.C. nonprofit that tracks campaign finance data.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, came to Rhode Island in August to back Fung’s candidacy. And the Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC aligned with McCarthy, poured $3.7 million into the Second Congressional District race — far more than any other outside group, according to OpenSecrets data. Of that total, $3.4 million went into opposing Magaziner.

Meanwhile, the House Majority PAC — the Democratic counterpart of the Congressional Leadership Fund — pumped $1.9 million into the race, with all of it going toward opposing Fung, according to OpenSecrets.

Advertisement

A Boston Globe/Suffolk University poll released Oct. 11 showed Fung leading Magaziner 45 percent to 37 percent among likely voters, with 5 percent going to Gilbert and 13 percent undecided.

Fung spent 12 years as mayor of Cranston, Rhode Island’s third-largest city, and he had statewide name recognition after running for governor in 2014 and 2018, losing both races to Democrat Gina M. Raimondo, now the US commerce secretary.

Fung presented himself as a moderate Republican in the mold of former US Senators John and Lincoln Chafee or Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, saying, “I’m not an extremist, not a Trumper.” He said he would vote against Senator Lindsey Graham’s bill to create a federal abortion ban at 15 weeks of pregnancy, with limited exceptions.

Magaziner spent eight years as Rhode Island’s general treasurer, and after first announcing a run for governor, he jumped into the congressional race in January after Democratic US Representative James R. Langevin said he wouldn’t seek re-election. Magaziner said it was critical for Democrats to field a proven general election candidate who could prevent Republicans from taking the congressional seat.

Magaziner said Fung’s first vote would be to make McCarthy the House speaker, and warned that, “There is nothing moderate or reasonable about the Republican agenda in Washington these days. This is not the Republican Party of John Chafee that our grandparents may remember.” He noted Fung has said the Reproductive Privacy Act, which Rhode Island enacted in 2019 to protect abortion rights, “went too far.”

Advertisement

With polls showing that the cost of living is the top issue for voters, the candidates disagreed over what factors are driving up inflation.

Magaziner pointed the finger at price gouging by big oil companies and the war in the Ukraine. “I will support legislation that will require the big oil companies to put some of their profits back into consumers’ pockets,” he said during a WPRI-Channel 12 debate. “We have to go after price gouging.”

But Fung contended that inflation was driven up by the American Rescue Plan Act and overspending led by President Biden’s administration. “(Magaziner) is doubling down and supporting these same economic policies that our failed president, as well as Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have been forcing onto this economy,” he said. “It is costing us at the gas pumps, at the grocery stores.”

During a WJAR-Channel 10 debate, Magaziner cited a New York Times report that Congressional Republicans are embracing plans to reduce federal spending on Social Security and Medicare, including cutting benefits for some retirees and raising the retirement age for both programs.

“Allan can say whatever he wants about his own views — he has committed himself to voting for a Republican leadership team in Congress that has said that cutting Social Security is one of their top priorities,” Magaziner said. “You cannot gamble with people’s lives that way.”

Advertisement

But Fung vowed never to support cutting Social Security or Medicare. Fung said his mother, who was sitting in the front row, came to the United States from Hong Kong, retiring after 35 years of running a Chinese restaurant in Cranston, and now relies on Social Security.

Speaking to his mother in Cantonese, Fung said, “Don’t worry, he’s lying because he’s losing — I’m not going to touch your Social Security.”

Magaziner said he received an “F” rating from the National Rifle Association because he supports “common sense gun safety” measures such as Rhode Island’s “red flag” law, which lets courts disarm those who are believed by law enforcement to represent a violent threat to themselves or others. “Listen, weapons of war do not belong in our schools and do not belong on the streets,” he said.

Fung, who received an “A” rating from the NRA, said, “It’s no secret that for all my time, I have supported the rights of law abiding citizens having access to firearms.” But he said he supports the bipartisan bill that toughened background checks for the youngest firearms buyers and provided funds for improving school safety and mental health initiatives.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.