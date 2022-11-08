Salisbury man arrested for alleged assault and carjacking at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center

A Salisbury man was arrested in New Hampshire Tuesday in connection with an alleged carjacking and assault at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington earlier in the day, according to police.
Joshua Horvitz, 33, was arrested in Hudson, N.H., and police in Burlington are working to obtain an arrest warrant on charges of carjacking, armed assault with intent to rob, and assault and battery on an elder with serious bodily injury, according to a statement from Burlington Police Chief Thomas P. Browne.
He is in custody of Hudson, N.H., police on charges of possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled drug, and DUI, said Hudson Police Sergeant Patrick Broderick in a brief phone interview Tuesday evening. He’s being held on preventative detention and a fugitive from justice charge, Broderick said.
Burlington police responded to the entrance of Lahey Hospital & Medical Center at 41 Burlington Mall Rd. at around 7:20 a.m. for a report of an assault and carjacking, officials said.
“Upon arrival, police learned that a driver was attempting to valet their vehicle when a suspect — later determined to be Horvitz — allegedly threw the driver to the ground, stole their vehicle, and fled,” police said.
A subsequent investigation found that Horvitz allegedly threatened the victim, who was not identified, with a weapon, according to the statement.
The victim was evaluated by hospital staff and is being treated at the hospital, officials said.
The incident remains under investigation by Burlington police, according to the statement.
Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.