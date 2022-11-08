Salisbury man arrested for alleged assault and carjacking at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center

A Salisbury man was arrested in New Hampshire Tuesday in connection with an alleged carjacking and assault at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington earlier in the day, according to police.

Joshua Horvitz, 33, was arrested in Hudson, N.H., and police in Burlington are working to obtain an arrest warrant on charges of carjacking, armed assault with intent to rob, and assault and battery on an elder with serious bodily injury, according to a statement from Burlington Police Chief Thomas P. Browne.

He is in custody of Hudson, N.H., police on charges of possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled drug, and DUI, said Hudson Police Sergeant Patrick Broderick in a brief phone interview Tuesday evening. He’s being held on preventative detention and a fugitive from justice charge, Broderick said.