School Committee seeking help in superintendent search

The Somerville School Committee is seeking community members to help choose a new school superintendent. The committee is accepting applications through Nov. 16 from volunteers interested in serving on the Superintendent Screening Committee.
The three-member panel will be comprised of an administrator, an educator, and a parent/guardian, all from the city’s public schools, joined by several School Committee members.
The committee initiated the search after Mary Skipper, who had been Somerville’s school superintendent, resigned to become Boston’s school chief in September.
The screening committee will work with an outside consultant to select and interview candidates in closed session, and then forward a small number of finalists to the School Committee for its consideration.
Officials said members of the screening panel will each need to make a minimum commitment of 30 hours in meetings from November through February. Meetings will be in-person and virtual.
To apply for the screening committee, go to bit.ly/3NPVy4F. For more information, go to somerville.k12.ma.us/superintendent-search.
