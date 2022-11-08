Teenage boy arrested on gun, breaking and entering charges after fleeing Dorchester traffic stop

A 14-year-old boy who was allegedly driving a car and fled a police traffic stop before forcing himself into a Dorchester home was arraigned on multiple motor vehicle and firearms charges Tuesday in Suffolk Juvenile Court, officials said.

The teenager, who is from Boston, was ordered held without bail, according to a statement from the Suffolk district attorney’s office. He was charged with resisting arrest, felony breaking and entering, nighttime, and numerous driving offenses, including unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office.

The teen also faces several gun charges — carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and possession of ammunition without an FID card.

His name was not released because he is a minor.

Boston police on patrol in the area of Columbia Road and Quincy Street on Friday noticed a vehicle with a faulty brake light and license plate light, as well as an expired registration, the statement said. Officers pulled the vehicle over at 10:37 p.m., after the boy allegedly failed to yield to oncoming traffic while turning left, nearly causing a collision.

Prosecutors said the teenager, who was driving with an adult passenger, refused to shut off the vehicle, and fled after officers seized a loaded firearm on the passenger side floor.

The teen allegedly entered a residence on Quincy Street, the statement said, where officers found him in a stairwell and took him into custody. A resident told police that the teen had forced his way into her apartment, saying he could not go back to jail, before she convinced him to leave.

The teen was wearing a GPS tracking device from an earlier case, the statement said.

“It’s extremely sad to see such a young person involved in multiple offenses, particularly including a loaded firearm,” District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in the statement. “We’ve seen too many young people hit by gunfire and we take all cases of juveniles with guns seriously, both for their safety and community safety.”

Police also arrested the passenger, 32-year-old Daniel Washington, on firearm and ammunition charges, as well as assault and battery, resisting arrest and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, the statement said. Washington was arraigned in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court on Monday, and ordered held in lieu of $5,000 bail, subject to home confinement and GPS tracking.

Washington’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 5., the statement said. The teenage driver is expected to appear in court for a dangerousness hearing on Wednesday.

Camilo Fonseca can be reached at camilo.fonseca@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @fonseca_esq.