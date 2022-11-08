Town announces a top new administrator for finance

A former Weston official has been appointed as Brookline’s assistant town manager for finance, according to a statement from Brookline leaders.
Charles Young previously served as the first purchasing agent/financial analyst for the town of Weston and the Weston Public Schools, according to a Nov. 2 statement from Brookline Town Administrator Chas Carey and Select Board Chairperson Heather Hamilton.
“Charles brings a wealth of knowledge to this position through his background in public administration and managing and analyzing municipal budgets,” Carey said in the statement. “I am confident that he will be a strong addition to the Town of Brookline’s leadership team and we welcome him into his new role.”
Young has a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Maine at Farmington and a master’s degree in public administration from Suffolk University.
Young is a certified Massachusetts public purchasing official and a former board member of the Massachusetts Chapter of the American Society for Public Administration, the statement said.
He has also worked as a research fellow at Suffolk University, and a research assistant at the Boston Municipal Research Bureau.
Young began his job in Brookline Oct. 5, the statement said.
“It is an honor to be joining this vibrant and welcoming community, and I look forward to collaborating with the leadership team in the stewardship of the Town’s finances,” Young said in the statement.
John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.