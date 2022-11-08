Town announces a top new administrator for finance

A former Weston official has been appointed as Brookline’s assistant town manager for finance, according to a statement from Brookline leaders.

Charles Young previously served as the first purchasing agent/financial analyst for the town of Weston and the Weston Public Schools, according to a Nov. 2 statement from Brookline Town Administrator Chas Carey and Select Board Chairperson Heather Hamilton.

“Charles brings a wealth of knowledge to this position through his background in public administration and managing and analyzing municipal budgets,” Carey said in the statement. “I am confident that he will be a strong addition to the Town of Brookline’s leadership team and we welcome him into his new role.”