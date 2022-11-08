Town offering water filtration at highway barn

The town has installed a filtration system that residents can use to filter jugs of water to ensure it is completely free of potentially harmful chemicals known as PFAS.

Water and Sewer Superintendent Jonas Kazlauskas said the town’s public water supply has tested below PFAS guidelines since May 2022, but the extra filtration is available to residents who are sensitive to any level of the chemicals.

“While our town’s water supply meets the state’s guidelines for PFAS levels, this machine will be an additional resource, and we encourage residents to begin taking advantage of it immediately should they have the need,” Kazlauskas said.