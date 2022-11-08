Two-alarm fire roars through Lynn home; residents taken to hospital

Lynn firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze in that city Tuesday morning, and one person in the affected home was missing, officials said.

“We do have one unaccounted for at the time,” said Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer at the scene. “The rest of the residents were able to safely self evacuate. Our crews had a really, really diiffcult time [with] the tremendous body of fire.”

The Fire Department said via Facebook at 5:41 a.m. that the fire broke out at 7 Circuit Ave., a large, 2 and 1/2 story wood frame house, officials said. Archer told reporters at the scene that seven people were taken to the hospital, NBC Boston reported.