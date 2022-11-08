Two ‘spent shell casings’ found in bathroom at high school in Townsend

The staff member immediately notified Principal Tim McMahon who then called Townsend police, officials said.

A staff member at the high school allegedly found “two casings from a small caliber handgun while cleaning the boys locker room adjacent to the gymnasium” at around 2 p.m., according to a statement from North Middlesex Regional School District Superintendent Brad Morgan and Townsend Police Chief James Sartell.

Police will have an additional presence at North Middlesex Regional High School in Townsend Wednesday as a precaution after two “spent shell casings” were found in a bathroom Tuesday, officials said.

No students were in school because of Election Day, and “only staff” were in the building for professional development, officials said. Scheduled sports practices were canceled, according to the statement. The school serves the towns of Ashby, Pepperell, and Townsend, according to the school district’s website.

The shell casings were taken by Townsend police, who also contacted the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council School Threat Assessment and Response System, or STARS, team, according to the statement.

“School administration, Townsend Police, and representatives of the STARS team will search the locker room and school for any additional inappropriate items before students return to school on Wednesday,” officials said.

In the statement, Morgan assured parents and community members “that the school will be thoroughly searched before students return on Wednesday.”

“The safety of our students and staff is our top priority, and we are taking all precautions to ensure there is no threat at the school,” Morgan said.

Police and the school administration are continuing to investigate how the spent shell casings got into the school, officials said.

The school regularly has a school resource officer on site, according to a Townsend police spokesperson. The additional presence at the high school is a precaution and “to help keep students and staff at ease,” officials said in the statement.

