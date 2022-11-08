Voters cast ballots to elect state’s auditor

The position is being vacated by Auditor Suzanne M. Bump, a Democrat who did not run for re-election.

Competing for the job of state auditor are state Senator Diana DiZoglio, a Methuen Democrat, and Republican Anthony Amore, the director of security at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museumand the one statewide GOP candidate that outgoing Governor Charlie Baker threw his weight behind.

Polls were still open Tuesday as voters made their picks for who will represent them as the state’s next government watchdog — an unexpected contender for one of the most competitive races in a cycle tinged with the feeling of inevitability that Democrats will trounce their opponents in every race.

The auditor’s office, which is responsible for regularly auditing the state’s 200-plus agencies, has not been known for making big news or having an outsized influence. The auditor’s main duty is to oversee the collection of data from a government entity, program, or contractor to identify misspending or neglect of duties.

But this election cycle, the office was thrust into the news in perhaps the most heated contest for a constitutional office in Massachusetts this cycle. The general election campaign, colored by finger-pointing, negative campaign ads, and a mass Election Day eve robotext, put the relatively unknown position on the map.

Throughout the race DiZoglio, 39, has cast herself as a political outsider who will be aggressive in fighting for more transparency and accountability in state government. The Methuen Democrat and Wellesley College graduate was first elected to the Massachusetts House in 2012, after a successful primary challenge to longtime incumbent State Representative David M. Torrisi.

She often talks about her experience pushing back on Beacon Hill leadership and fighting to end non-disclosure agreements in the public sector.

The senator said she decided to run for office after she signed a non-disclosure agreement after being sexually harassed as a State House legislative aide.

Before her time on Beacon Hill, DiZoglio worked for the Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts as a chief of staff to the president, various nonprofit organizations, and owned a small cleaning business.

DiZoglio, who has enjoyed the support of labor unions across the state, bested transit advocate Chris Dempsey in the Democratic primary by a slim eight percentage points. Dempsey had been endorsed by Bump, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, and the Massachusetts Democratic Party.

Amore, the only statewide candidate Governor Baker endorsed, pitched himself as a moderate whose politics are more in line with Baker’s centrist tendencies than those of the more conservative Massachusetts Republican Party. Amore, who is now head of security at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, has served in a variety of homeland security roles, and played a leading part in reconfiguring security at Boston’s Logan International Airport after the Sept. 11 attacks.

Amore, 55, said he was first recruited to run statewide when he was giving a speech introducing Baker at a 2017 Christmas party hosted by Swampscott and Marblehead Republican Town Committees.

Within a week, he got a call from the state party asking that he forgo the state House race he had originally entered and the Winchester Republican ended up running an unsuccessful campaign for secretary of state.

Both candidates cast their ballots in person Tuesday, DiZoglio at Timony Grammar School in Methuen and Amore at Winchester High School.

The heated race between the two has been marked with heated, accusatory televised debates, contrasting pitches (and questions about the consistency of their beliefs), and details of Amore’s divorce proceedings that revealed documents that included a temporary restraining order, the confiscation of Amore’s firearm, and allegations of verbal and emotional abuse.

In the week leading up to the election, a PAC that supports Republican candidates spent thousands on Facebook and Instagram ads slamming DiZoglio and advertising Baker’s endorsement of Amore.

A robotext sent to voters the night before the election urged them not to vote for the Democratic nominee: “MA Auditor candidate Diana DiZoglio worked at a homophobic Alabama church that practiced conversion therapy” — a reference to The Ramp, an evangelical church where DiZoglio once worked in youth outreach, according to her former campaign website, archived online. A pastor from that church was later criticized for holding revivals where gay teenagers were encouraged to renounce their sexual orientation.

Tuesday morning, DiZoglio didn’t address the text messages, writing to voters that she wasn’t taking anything for granted.

“Our team is fired up, but we are not yet across the finish line,” she tweeted.





















Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @samanthajgross.