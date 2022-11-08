Voters weigh ballot measures on driver’s licenses, dental insurance, alcohol licenses

The challenge to the law, known as Question 4, is among the most high-profile of a slate of ballot measures being decided Tuesday. Voters also are weighing in on a change to dental insurance regulations and a possible expansion of alcohol licenses. (Another initiative asks whether Massachusetts should amend its flat 5 percent state income tax to add a surcharge on the highest earners.)

Massachusetts voters were deciding Tuesday whether to uphold a divisive new law, nearly two decades in the making, that allows immigrants without legal status to get driver’s licenses.

Question 4, pushed by a GOP-led group funded largely by auto parts executive and GOP activist Rick Green, centers on an existing law set to go into effect next summer, if voters uphold it. The law allows people without legal immigration status to obtain a driver’s license by providing two documents that prove their identity, such as a foreign passport, birth certificate, or marriage certificate.

The law, which passed earlier this year over the objections of Governor Charlie Baker, was supported by immigrants’ rights groups, insurance companies, the attorney general, the majority of the state’s sheriffs and district attorneys, and the Massachusetts Major City Chiefs of Police, which represent cities with more than 40,000 residents.

It was enacted in June after Massachusetts legislators voted to override a veto from Baker, who said the proposal could threaten election security among other concerns.

Under the new law, the state is required to ensure that people who lack proof of legal residence are not automatically registered to vote under the state law that registers those seeking driver’s licenses who are of voting age.

The idea, the subject of fierce debate for years, would affect many of the estimated quarter-million undocumented people living in Massachusetts — and, its supporters contend, the millions of drivers they share the roads with. Critics say it rewards people who are breaking the law by living in the country without legal status and encourages others to do the same.

Also Tuesday, voters will decide whether to require dental insurers to spend at least 83 percent of insurance premiums on patient care rather than on administrative costs. Question 2 states that if insurers don’t spend enough to meet the threshold, they would have to return the money to Massachusetts patients via rebates.

There is no minimum threshold currently imposed on the industry.

The ballot measure is backed by dentists and opposed by insurance companies, who say insurance premiums would rise if it passes. They say insurers would still have largely the same administrative costs as before, but now would only be allowed to use 17 percent of the premium they collect to pay for it.

Supporters argue that dental insurance should have minimum requirements on how much to spend on patient care, similar to those already imposed on other health insurance providers. Under state law, medical insurers in Massachusetts must spend 88 percent of the premiums they collect on patient care.

Meanwhile, on Question 3, voters will decide whether the state should gradually increase the number of locations where a single company can sell beer or wine, from nine to 18. A change in the law would also lower the cap on all-alcohol licenses, or the number of locations where a company can sell hard alcohol, from nine to seven. The proposal includes a grandfather clause for any company that already holds eight or nine all-alcohol licenses.

A “yes” vote would also require retailers to accept out-of-state driver’s licenses, ban alcohol sales through self-checkout kiosks, and change the formula for calculating fines for stores that sell to minors or intoxicated people.

The ballot measure is not the first time such an issue has come up. In 2011, small, independent liquor stores and larger retail chains worked out a compromise in the state Legislature that gradually raised the limit on liquor licenses from three to nine. In 2019, the convenience store chain Cumberland Farms announced plans for a ballot measure that would lift the cap on alcohol licenses entirely for food stores like theirs.

In response, Massachusetts Package Stores Association came up with a compromise in the form of the current ballot initiative.

MassPack argues this ballot measure would expand convenience for consumers because retailers would be able to apply for additional licenses for their existing locations that don’t currently sell alcohol or for any new locations. Cumberland Farms has not been active in opposing Question 3, but retail giant Total Wine & More has been funding a campaign to oppose it, arguing that the ballot question is an attempt at stifling competition.

