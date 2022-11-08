Westwood puts out call for first poet laureate

If you are a poet — and you know it — and you have a connection to the town of Westwood, you may want to apply to be the town’s poet laureate.

Westwood is looking for just such a person to promote literacy and literature. The two-year job pays $500 annually and duties include encouraging the reading and writing of poetry, mentoring a teen poet, and writing several seasonal poems for local events and holidays.

“Lots of towns have poet laureates, and we thought wouldn’t it be nice to have a poet laureate here in Westwood,” said Maria Ryan, a Westwood Public Library trustee and member of the poet laureate selection committee. “It would be something fun for the town.”