Westwood puts out call for first poet laureate

If you are a poet — and you know it — and you have a connection to the town of Westwood, you may want to apply to be the town’s poet laureate.
Westwood is looking for just such a person to promote literacy and literature. The two-year job pays $500 annually and duties include encouraging the reading and writing of poetry, mentoring a teen poet, and writing several seasonal poems for local events and holidays.
“Lots of towns have poet laureates, and we thought wouldn’t it be nice to have a poet laureate here in Westwood,” said Maria Ryan, a Westwood Public Library trustee and member of the poet laureate selection committee. “It would be something fun for the town.”
Poets can apply from Dec. 1 through Jan. 15 at Westwoodpoetlaureate@townhall.westwood.ma.us by submitting a cover letter describing their plans for the position, a resume, and a writing sample of 5 to 10 pages.
Applicants must live or work in Westwood or have a history of public service to the town. The role is not limited to those whose poetry has been published.
The selection committee will submit its recommendation to the Select Board, which will pick a winner in February.
Other communities with poet laureates include Amesbury, Andover, Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Dedham, Gloucester, New Bedford, Newburyport, North Andover, Plymouth, Somerville, and Worcester.
