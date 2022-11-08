Massachusetts Democrats poised for historic sweep

Maura Healey, a former civil rights attorney and professional basketball player who vaulted to the national stage by suing Donald Trump and corporate giants, is poised to make history as the first woman and first openly gay person elected governor of Massachusetts. She has enjoyed a wide advantage over her Republican opponent, the former state legislator Geoff Diehl, in every public poll of the race.

History is on the ballot as Massachusetts voters cast their votes Tuesday, with polls predicted a statewide Democratic sweep that could elevate a slate of women to five of the state’s highest offices and firmly smash down walls that have taken centuries to erode.

Maura Healey wants to be governor. She bristles at the suggestion that she always did.

Should Democrats sweep the statewide races Tuesday, they would celebrate a suite of historic firsts. Andrea Campbell, the former Boston city councilor who escaped the school-to-prison pipeline that ensnared her brothers and went on to run for attorney general, would become the first Black woman elected to statewide office here. Healey and running mate Kim Driscoll could become the first two women elected governor and lieutenant governor at the same time in any state.

Despite the state’s progressive reputation, Massachusetts has elected just 10 women statewide in its centuries-long history. This week it could elect as many as five in a single day. That would bring the historic total to 13, since Healey and state Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, who was seeking a third term Tuesday, have previously won statewide.

While Republicans were expected to make major gains nationally, the Massachusetts GOP was bracing for a devastating defeat. The bitterly divided state party has long faced a dwindling vote share and minimal electoral influence — but for the past eight years, it at least had Governor Charlie Baker, who is leaving the corner office.

Massachusetts voters have long embraced centrist Republican governors as a counterpoint to a more liberal Legislature. But that could change come January should Healey win the office. She would become only the second Democrat to win the governor’s office in 30 years, and usher in a new era of one-party rule in Massachusetts, where Democrats are expected to maintain supermajorities in both chambers of the state Legislature and retain all nine Congressional seats.

For months, Healey has led Diehl in fundraising and in every public poll. And in her campaign, she has sounded conspicuously like Baker, promising to cut taxes and moderating the progressive reputation she had held as attorney general. The popular incumbent governor notably did not endorse in the race to replace him.

Meanwhile, Diehl, a Donald Trump-backed conservative who falsely called the 2020 election “rigged,” snubbed the moderate approach that helped Baker and his GOP predecessors win the governor’s office here. Instead, he campaigned on vows to undo vaccine mandates and spread public dollars to private schools, positions that analysts said would make it difficult to broaden his appeal beyond staunch Republicans. Even some fellow Republicans described Diehl’s campaign strategy as head-scratching and haphazard; in the final weeks of the race, his public schedule remained very light, and most days includes just one event: a fundraiser. Diehl served four terms in the state House, and ran unsuccessfully in 2018 for US Senate, losing to Elizabeth Warren by a punishing margin.

But Democrats said this week they were not taking anything for granted, and Republicans were holding out for an upset. They hoped that voters who went to the polls to weigh in on a set of controversial ballot questions would cast votes for GOP candidates, too.

“This race is not over!” former US Senator Scott Brown, a Republican, shouted Sunday night from the stage at Mechanics Hall in Worcester, his band headlined an election rally for Diehl and the Republicans. The GOP pointed to Brown’s upset victory in 2010 as evidence that this year’s statewide races are no foregone conclusion.

In the attorney general’s race, Campbell was facing Republican Jay McMahon, a second-time nominee who ran on a “law-and-order” platform and vowed to aggressively fight the state’s opioid crisis. The career litigator, who lost his son to an opioid overdose in 2008, has stuck close to traditional GOP stances, casting himself as pro-police and tough on immigration.

Raised by relatives and in foster care after losing her mother to a car accident and her father to prison, Campbell graduated from the Boston Latin School, Princeton, and UCLA Law School, going on to work as an attorney on Beacon Hill and the president of the Boston City Council. The 40-year-old Mattapan resident campaigned on promises to reform the criminal justice system that swallowed many of her family members.

Despite the historic nature of the election, historic voter turnout is not expected. Secretary of State William F. Galvin on Monday projected that 2.2 million people would cast ballots in the election, or just 45 percent of registered voters. That would be the lowest turnout in decades: In no state election since at least 1948, the earliest year included in online records, has turnout dipped below 50 percent.

“I guess people are more into current events than they are the history,” Galvin said Monday, adding that the chance for women to fill the state’s top offices isn’t lost on voters either. “It’s a positive thing that they see it as not a big deal.”

Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emmaplatoff. Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.