Yarmouth high school coach arrested on child rape charges

He was released on $7,500 bail and ordered to stay away and refrain from contacting the victim, as well as refrain from unsupervised contact with children under 16, Miltimore said.

Daniel A. Robles was arraigned on Monday in Barnstable District Court, according to Cape and Islands Assistant District Attorney Tara Miltimore. He is charged with indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 and aggravated rape of a child.

A Yarmouth high school coach has been arrested on child rape charges, officials said on Tuesday.

Yarmouth police arrested Robles, an employee at Dennis Yarmouth Regional High School, at approximately 10 a.m. Monday, the department said in a statement posted to Facebook.

The charges facing Robles are not connected to his employment “at this time,” police said. Officials said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed.

Robles is listed as a paraeducator and boy’s track and field assistant on the school’s website.Police said that school administrators placed him on administrative leave immediately upon learning of his arrest.

The Dennis-Yarmouth Regional School District could not immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday evening.

Robles is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 14.

