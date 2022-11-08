$2 billion Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles County

Powerball officials announced the winning numbers Tuesday morning: 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, with another 10 as the Powerball. The video announcing the winning numbers did not address the delay. The winning ticket matched all six numbers.

The California Lottery said the “only winning” Powerball ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, a gas station just north of Pasadena. Lottery officials said the ticket holder is now the first lottery billionaire in the state. The identity of the winner has not been announced yet.

After an overnight delay held up the drawing of the largest jackpot in US history Monday, lottery officials in California said Tuesday that a winning $2 billion ticket was sold in Los Angeles County.

The drawing, originally scheduled for 10:59 p.m. Eastern time Monday, had been delayed by several hours because one of the 48 participating state lotteries needed “extra time to complete the required security protocols,” Powerball said in a statement.

A Minnesota lottery official said in an e-mail that, after “unprecedented lottery interest,” its “sales verification system caused a processing delay.” The official added that “the integrity of the process” was never compromised, and that the Minnesota State Lottery was “conducting a thorough review.”

The Powerball jackpot grew steadily for months after 40 straight drawings without a winner and set off a frenzy of ticket-buying across the country by routine lottery players and even some skeptics, hopeful that the odds of winning, 1 in 292.2 million, would tilt in their favor.

The winner will receive the largest payout in US lottery history, eclipsing the $1.586 billion payout in 2016 split among three Powerball winners in California, Florida, and Tennessee, which set a world record, officials said.

In Massachusetts, one player won $1 million and nine other contestants saw their wallets padded by a cool $50,000, lottery officials said. The million-dollar ticket was sold at West Squantum Market & Liquors in Quincy, according to a release from the state Lottery.

The overall winner can choose to have the prize paid in a lump sum, worth around $929.1 million, or in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, worth just over $2 billion. The first thing a big-time winner should do, according to experts, is seek advice from a lawyer, a financial adviser, and an accountant.