An apparent rift between Trump and DeSantis has bubbled up into public view, foreshadowing a potential showdown

The attack on DeSantis immediately spilled over onto social media, where clips of Trump’s remarks were widely circulated. Conservative commentators ripped into Trump for his choice words.

They held dueling rallies on DeSantis’s home turf on Sunday. Both kept their distance from one another. And Trump faced collateral damage from members of his own base after publicly ridiculing DeSantis at a rally in Pennsylvania a day prior.

Tensions between two of the country’s most popular Republicans — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former president Donald Trump — have simmered for some time . But last weekend on the campaign trail, things seemed to come to a boil.

“I’m old enough to remember when DeSantis claimed the Fake News was trying to invent tensions between Trump and him, when we wrote what Trump was saying about him privately,” tweeted Jonathan Swan, who reported for Axios in January about Trump insulting DeSantis privately. “Well, it’s starting to come out in the open.”

Multiple outlets have reported that Trump is planning to launch a 2024 presidential bid this month. Trump himself strongly hinted at his third White House bid during a rally in Ohio Monday night, where he told the crowd he would “be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Mar-a-Lago.”

DeSantis, meanwhile, has downplayed talk about his aspirations for the White House. Speculation over DeSantis making a run for office, however, has largely been fueled by actions that have boosted his profile on the national stage.

Those attention-grabbing moves have included sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard; endorsing congressional candidates like Colorado Republican Senate nominee Joe O’Dea after Trump criticized him; and raising a record-breaking amount of funding for his re-election bid. DeSantis also refused to say whether he would serve all four years if re-elected during a recent debate.

The behind-the-scenes reports about a feud between DeSantis and Trump came to a head this weekend — and during a critical time for both Republicans and Democrats. Multiple outlets reported that DeSantis was not invited to Trump’s rally in Miami for Senator Marc Rubio on Sunday, and DeSantis didn’t ask to attend. DeSantis, meanwhile, held events of his own that day.

“We’re winning big, big, big in the Republican Party for the nomination like nobody’s ever seen before,” Trump said at the rally in Pennsylvania, where he pointed to a recent poll of the 2024 GOP field. “Let’s see, there it is: Trump at 71. Ron DeSanctimonious at 10 percent.”

A New York Times and Siena College poll from July showed that Trump is the favored candidate among Republican voters, but that DeSantis is the most popular alternative. DeSantis did not seek Trump’s endorsement for his re-election bid this year, and Trump did not offer it.

After Trump took a jab at DeSantis, he was immediately met with backlash from all sides, including Republican strategists, former secretary of state Mike Pompeo, and a number of right-wing pundits. The use of the nickname followed the DeSantis team releasing a black-and-white campaign video that repeatedly invoked God.

Robert Costa, chief election and campaign correspondent for CBS News, tweeted that several people close to both parties expressed “private anger and even disgust” to him over Trump’s remarks about DeSantis, and that allies of DeSantis urged him to move forward with a presidential bid. Ken Griffin, a hedge fund CEO and Republican megadonor, also told Politico in an interview Monday that he’s prepared to back DeSantis for president.

At the rally in support of Rubio in Miami on Sunday, just a day after Trump received blowback for his comments, he took a different tone while speaking about DeSantis. He withheld from attacking DeSantis further and instead told the crowd donning “Make America Great Again” hats that they should re-elect his potential presidential rival as governor.

At a rally in Ohio on Monday night, Alina Habba, a lawyer for the former president, said Trump is responsible for DeSantis’s current standing in the Republican Party, and reiterated that he shouldn’t run for higher office.

“DeSantis is DeSantis because of Trump,” Habba said on the YouTube channel Right Side Broadcasting Network. “He needs to stay in Florida.”





Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com.