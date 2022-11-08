Around the country, abortion was on the midterm ballot in wake of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe

Perhaps the most watched state on abortion on Tuesday was Michigan, a perennial battleground where voters were deciding whether to amend the state constitution to guarantee the right to an abortion. Polls have shown majority support for the ballot amendment, and it was ahead late Tuesday night with about 33 percent of the results reported.

The June decision, which stripped away the federal right to an abortion, left behind a patchwork of state laws and triggered a series of battles — in the courts, and on constitutional amendments, referendums, and individual races — heading into the midterm elections.

WASHINGTON — Vermont voters were on track Tuesday to enshrine the right to an abortion in the state’s constitution, while a similar amendment in Michigan was also ahead in major tests of whether the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade has significantly changed the political landscape.

Looming over Michigan is a 1931 abortion ban that has been tied up in courts since Roe was overturned and has kept abortion access in the state uncertain, with the most recent ruling striking it down in September. If the ballot amendment fails, state officials will play a key role in determining abortion rights in Michigan, making the issue a central factor in the races for governor, attorney general, and a closely divided GOP-controlled state legislature. Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer was leading in her race against Republican Tudor Dixon, with about 40 percent of the results reported.

Voters in Vermont and California were expected to approve ballot questions to enshrine the right to an abortion in their state constitutions.

Kentucky and Montana also had questions on the ballot pertaining to abortion, but their outcomes were far less certain. In Kentucky, voters were considering a measure that says that the state’s constitution could not be interpreted to contain a right to an abortion. The “no” position, which favors abortion rights, was narrowly ahead with more than three-quarters of the results reported.

In Montana, an abortion referendum that would legally obligate medical providers to attempt to save the life of a “born-alive infant,” which rarely happens, was trailing in very early results.

Historically, the party out of power in Washington gains congressional seats in the midterms. But Democrats hoped that the Supreme Court’s abortion ruling might motivate voters and narrow the enthusiasm gap with Republicans, given that abortion access is broadly popular. According to the Pew Research Center, a significant majority of Americans believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases.

But during the Trump administration, Republicans were able to increase the Supreme Court’s conservative majority, which was pivotal to overturning Roe. On Tuesday, both parties were set to find out just how much of a priority abortion was for voters.

Even in places where there wasn’t an abortion initiative or amendment explicitly on ballots, the issue was a factor in competitive Senate, House, and gubernatorial races— as well as battles for control of state legislatures. On the federal level, Congress could try again to codify the protections of Roe in federal law, or to enact a national abortion ban, depending on which party controls the House and Senate. President Biden has said he would push to codify Roe if Democrats hold their congressional majorities and would veto a national abortion ban.

After the Supreme Court decision, abortion access was severely constrained in many states, whether by trigger laws that automatically went into effect when Roe was overturned or through other restrictions, like a new abortion ban passed by Indiana. Since then, people seeking an abortion and abortion providers have scrambled to keep up with changing laws and overcome the hurdles of new restrictions.

In some states like Wisconsin, abortion access remains up in the air because of court battles. The New York Times reported that one survey, conducted by an accounting effort called #WeCount by the Society of Family Planning, a pro-abortion rights group, found legal abortions fell by approximately 6 percent nationwide since the Supreme Court decision.

According to the Center for Reproductive Rights, 90 percent of US counties do not have abortion available. According to the Guttmacher Institute, a leading reproductive research center, at least 66 clinics across 15 states have stopped providing abortions since the Supreme Court ruling.

Over the summer, there was evidence that voters were unhappy with the Supreme Court decision and the changes it triggered. Kansas, a conservative state, resoundingly defeated a ballot measure in August that would have paved the way for an abortion ban there. Voters across the country have listed abortion as one of the top issues in the midterms, according to polls, although it is well behind the economy and inflation as the major concern.

Lissandra Villa Huerta can be reached at lissandra.villa@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @LissandraVilla.