Epstein victim says she may have made a mistake in accusing Alan Dershowitz

In a joint statement announcing the settlement, Giuffre said that while she had long believed she was trafficked to Dershowitz by Epstein, she was young at the time and was in a stressful and traumatic environment. She noted that Dershowitz had denied the allegations consistently and said that she recognized she may have made a mistake. The joint statement also included comments from Dershowitz, who commended Giuffre for her courage in saying she may have been mistaken.

Virginia Giuffre, a victim of Jeffrey Epstein who for years maintained that the law professor Alan Dershowitz sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager, settled a defamation lawsuit against Dershowitz on Tuesday, and said that she may have made a mistake in accusing him.

The joint statement was obtained by The New York Times and a lawyer for Dershowitz confirmed its authenticity. A lawyer for Giuffre would not comment on the statement, but confirmed that the settlement had been reached. A document confirming that the parties had agreed to dismiss the case was filed in federal court Tuesday afternoon.

“She has suffered much at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein and I commend her work combating the evil of sex trafficking,” Dershowitz said in his own statement.

Dershowitz was also expected to settle dueling lawsuits with lawyer David Boies, who has represented Giuffre, though not in this matter.

The settlement of the defamation lawsuit, which was filed in 2019, and Giuffre’s accompanying statement represented a remarkable turnabout for Dershowitz, who has been trying to resuscitate his reputation since Giuffre first made her claim publicly in 2014. Her accusations against Epstein have been corroborated.

A longtime friend of Epstein, Dershowitz defended the financier after he was first arrested and charged with sex trafficking, attacking his client’s young accusers and in 2008, helped to win a lenient plea deal for Epstein. After pleading guilty to two prostitution charges in state court, Epstein served about a year in a Florida jail, leaving confinement six days a week to work out of his office.

The plea deal was far from the end of the matter. It led to more litigation, including a 2014 lawsuit that sought to have the deal thrown out for violating a federal law that required that nonprosecution agreements be shared with the victims of crimes. (A federal judge later determined that prosecutors had broken the law by not sharing the agreement.)

As part of that lawsuit, Giuffre first publicly detailed her accusation of Dershowitz, saying that he had sex with her when she was underage. Her claim prompted furious denials from the lawyer, who until then had been known for high-profile defenses of O.J. Simpson, Claus von Bülow, Mike Tyson and others.

The murmurs about Epstein continued, spurred by reporting from The Miami Herald, and new attention prompted by the #MeToo movement. In 2019, federal prosecutors in New York revived the case against him, charging him with sex trafficking. Before he could be tried, Epstein committed suicide in August 2019.

By then, Giuffre’s name had become widely known. In the months after Epstein was charged, a trove of sealed legal documents related to a defamation lawsuit that Giuffre filed against Ghislaine Maxwell became public. Maxwell, Epstein’s longtime girlfriend, was later convicted of child sex trafficking and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Giuffre also sued another associate of Epstein, Prince Andrew of the British royal family, whom she accused of raping her when she was a teenager. That lawsuit was settled in February. Andrew did not admit guilt; he released a statement saying that he “regrets his association with Epstein and commends the bravery of Ms. Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others.”

Before Epstein’s 2019 death in a Manhattan jail cell, Giuffre sued him too, receiving $500,000 in a settlement.

The terms of Giuffre’s deal with Dershowitz were not immediately clear Tuesday, though the statement and the court filing said that no payments were made by any of the parties.

Dershowitz has long been a legal celebrity. He first entered the spotlight when, at 28, he became the youngest professor ever to work at Harvard Law School.

His profile grew in tandem with his famous clients and he appeared in coverage of the trial of Patricia Hearst, a kidnapped heiress, and Von Bülow. The Danish-born socialite was convicted of having tried to murder his wife, but appealed successfully with Dershowitz’s help.

Dershowitz thrilled to conflict; a champion of Israel, he appeared at public debates on the country’s politics and relished the (often negative) attention that came with representation of his famous clients.

But Giuffre’s accusation, though it was never proven and no criminal charges ever arose from it, was related to Dershowitz’s private life rather than his work.

After Giuffre first made her accusation public, in the 2014 lawsuit, Dershowitz told the Times that he regretted taking Epstein’s case “in light of everything that has happened.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.