Inflation, democracy drive demoralized US voters

The detailed portrait of the American electorate is based on preliminary results from VoteCast, an extensive survey of more than 90,000 voters nationwide conducted for the Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago.

The two leading factors reflect a country in distress at a moment when control of Congress — and a choice between sharply contrasting visions of America — hang in the balance.

WASHINGTON — Voters have become deeply discouraged about the state of America and its future, a survey shows, with high inflation and concerns about the fragility of democracy heavily influencing their decisions in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Half of voters say inflation factored significantly in their vote, as groceries, gasoline, housing, food, and other costs have shot up in the past year and given Republicans a vehicle for criticizing President Biden. The economy was an overarching concern with voters, about 8 in 10 of whom said it was in bad shape as high inflation has raised fears of a recession. Not all voters say Biden’s policies caused higher prices, even if many saw it as a defining issue for the election.

Slightly fewer voters — 44 percent — say the future of democracy was their primary consideration. On the campaign trail, Biden has warned that Republicans are posing a threat to democracy. Many GOP leaders continue to cast doubt on the electoral system, falsely claiming that the 2020 presidential election, which Donald Trump lost, was rigged.

Since the 2018 election, voters have become increasingly demoralized as the country’s political divisions have hardened. Roughly three-quarters say the country is headed in the wrong direction. That figure is higher than it was in VoteCast surveys of voters in 2018 and 2020.

Republicans are counting on voter dissatisfaction with inflation, crime, and immigration to help them take control of both chambers of Congress.

With deep doubts about the economy’s health because of inflation nearing 40-year highs, they’ve sought to frame the election as a referendum on Biden, saying that high prices flowed out of his $1.9 trillion in pandemic aid and resistance to providing more leases for oil drilling on federal land.

Biden and his fellow Democrats have argued that the middle class is poised for a renaissance because of their investments on infrastructure, computer chip production, and clean energy projects. The president has said the 8.2 percent annual inflation is a consequence of Russia invading Ukraine in February, which caused a spike in food and energy prices. Administration officials went to great pains to lower prices at the pump, but when thinking about inflation nearly half of voters said that higher food costs were what mattered most when casting their ballots.

Inflation has been a clear blow to the well-being of many Americans. A third of voters describe their families as falling behind financially. That’s nearly double the percentage of the electorate that said the same two years ago. A similar percentage say they are not confident they can keep up with their expenses.

Democrats have tried to tap their base’s outrage after the Supreme Court overturned the abortion protections in Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision enshrining the right to abortion. Overall, 7 in 10 voters say the ruling was an important factor in their midterm decisions.

VoteCast also shows the reversal was broadly unpopular. About 6 in 10 say they are angry or dissatisfied by it, while about 4 in 10 were pleased. And roughly 6 in 10 say they favor a law guaranteeing access to legal abortion nationwide.

Crime also was an important factor for most voters, and half say the Biden administration has made the nation less safe from crime.

Despite concerns about democracy, about 4 in 10 voters say they are “very” confident that votes in the midterm elections will be counted accurately, an improvement from the percentage of the 2020 electorate that said so.

Associated Press

DeSantis blocks federal election monitors

The administration of Governor Ron DeSantis has refused to allow Justice Department election monitors to go inside polling locations in South Florida, saying in a letter that the federal government’s involvement would be “counterproductive” and “potentially undermine confidence in the election.”

On Monday, the Justice Department announced that it would send monitors to 64 jurisdictions nationwide, up from 44 jurisdictions in 2020, to evaluate how elections are being conducted amid a wave of threats to election workers and politicians, and allegations of voter intimidation.

Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties were all slated to receive federal monitors from the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. Federal monitors also were sent to some Florida localities in 2020, during the Trump administration, but they remained outside because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Brad McVay, the chief counsel for the Florida Department of State, said in a letter issued late Monday that those monitors would not be allowed inside polling places this year under Florida law.

McVay said the Florida secretary of state’s office — which is overseen by DeSantis, considered a likely contender for the 2024 presidential race — would instead send its own monitors to those three counties, which are among the most populous and Democratic-leaning counties in Florida.

“Florida statutes list the people who ‘may enter any polling room or polling place,’” McVay wrote. “Department of Justice personnel are not included on the list.”

While the Justice Department is permitted to place monitors inside polling locations, the department must receive permission from local election officials to do so, according to Sean Morales-Doyle, director of the voting rights program at the Brennan Center for Justice, a nonprofit law and public policy institute.

The Justice Department has said it followed standard procedure on Tuesday and has monitors positioned outside polling locations in Florida and Missouri, where state officials also said the federal representatives would not be welcome inside.

Missouri officials on Friday denied the Justice Department’s request to conduct Election Day inspections under the Americans With Disabilities Act and Voting Rights Act. Secretary of State John R. Ashcroft reiterated that stance in a meeting Monday.

He said the Justice Department’s presence amounted to a bid to “bully a local election authority” and could “intimidate and suppress the vote.”

In other parts of the country, including red-leaning Texas, state officials were welcoming Justice Department help in dealing with potential voting issues. Sam Taylor, a spokesman for Texas Secretary of State John Scott, said his office was working closely with the Justice Department to monitor voting in Beaumont, where a Black voter and the NAACP have alleged harassment of Black voters by poll workers.

Washington Post

‘I Voted’ sticker gets bipartisan support

As voters exit the polls on Election Day, many will leave with a small souvenir that bears a message for any passersby: “I Voted.” In an election with a sharply divided electorate, the stickers are a reminder of the lighter side of civic engagement and a visual equalizer. No matter which candidate you voted for, everyone wears the same sticker.

The most popular design, a white oval sticker with a billowing flag and “I Voted” set in a serif typeface, first emerged in 1985. Designed by Janet Boudreau, the president of Intab, an election supplies vendor, the sticker was copyrighted in 1987 and made its way to all 50 states by the early ‘90s.

In most states, however, local governments have replaced the classic image with modernized, more location-specific ones, often a combination of patriotic elements and modern design trends common in the years since former president Obama’s 2008 campaign: all-caps, sans-serif typography, and bold use of color.

In Georgia, a sticker that features a peach and the tagline “I’m a Georgia Voter” has been a symbol of civic pride since 1999, and a crowd favorite. In a 2016 interview with Georgia Public Broadcasting, Candice Broce, who served as press secretary for Georgia Governor Brian Kemp when he was secretary of state, said, “Counties have stockpiled stickers because no one wants to run out of that sticker.” In 2020, another line, echoing language from the Georgia Secretary of State Office’s Secure the Vote initiative, was added to the peach sticker: “I secured my vote!”

Sallie Johnson, 41 wore her sticker Tuesday while out to breakfast with her family in Kennesaw. “I think it’s important to remind people to vote,” she said. “I want to be a good example for my kids. It’s something I’m proud of. I actually voted on Friday, but I kept the sticker for today.”

New York Times