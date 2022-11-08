It’s not just about control of Congress. Four key questions the midterm results may answer.

The central question to come out of Tuesday night’s results lies in what party will emerge with control of Congress. But there are other, less obvious questions — some no less important — that may be answered in the midterm elections, with implications for what’s to come in American politics. Here are a few to consider:

For the second consecutive time, Abrams is the Democratic nominee for Georgia governor. The first time she ran, in 2018, she became a liberal darling nationwide. She was whip-smart. She was a good political organizer. And she would be the first Black woman governor in the nation’s history.

Advertisement

When she lost she refused to concede. She claimed that Republicans significantly changed voting rules, and on that, she was right. But if she loses again today as the polls suggest will happen — and if she doesn’t concede this time — Republicans will make her the most prominent example of how Democrats have their own brand “election deniers.”

Indeed, in light of the whole “American democracy is in peril” accusation that Democrats want to wage against Donald Trump and his supporters in 2022, how Abrams handles her loss could be very important.

Will the margin of Ron DeSantis’s victory convince enough GOP donors to back him for 2024

If the polls and the general mood in Florida are to be believed, Governor Ron DeSantis will likely win reelection Tuesday. But simply winning isn’t really the thing that DeSantis may need to do for his political future. As he pursues the presidency in 2024, it is a large convincing win that might be needed to convince enough Republican donors to put their money behind him for the 2024 Republican nomination, instead of behind Donald Trump, who remains the national frontrunner.

Advertisement

Indeed, the margin of victory (whether it is too small or large) might be the single most important event in the shadow of the 2024 presidential campaign for months. And it begs another question: when Trump voted as a newly minted Florida voter on Tuesday, did he leave the governor spot blank?

Will the midterm elections save New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary?

No, the century-old tradition of New Hampshire holding the first presidential primary isn’t explicitly on the ballot this year, but what happens in the midterm election could have a huge impact on whether Democrats decide to try to dethrone the Granite State.

While Republicans have already voted on keeping the same lineup of the Iowa Caucuses followed by primaries in New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Nevada, the Democrats have launched a commission and are actively exploring a new order.

After months of meetings, the Democratic National Committee decided to put off any votes or decisions until after the midterm elections. It appears that the committee will resume deliberations the first week of December.

What does this have to do with the midterm elections? Well, the new proposal with the most buzz is to move Nevada to first, ahead of New Hampshire. And if Nevada elects a well-documented Republican election denier to be Secretary of State on Tuesday, that may unsettle Democrats. The same scenario could also happen in Michigan, another state that has tried to move up in the calendar. Further complicating matters is that even if the DNC tries to anoint some other state ahead of New Hampshire, that state may need a Republican legislature to go along with the idea and many Republicans don’t see that as a priority.

Advertisement

In other words, if the midterms result in a big Republican wave, it may force the DNC to stick with New Hampshire as first in the nation, because it is the safest option. (No matter what, Iowa is expected to be kicked out of special status after messing up its caucuses in 2020.)

Did the results just make help Vladimir Putin win the war in Ukraine?

Yes, you read that right. The results of a House race in Alaska could have a direct impact on the war in Ukraine. Alaska is among the three dozen or so competitive House races. If Republican Sarah Palin somehow wins, her political comeback would be national news. It would also help Republicans win control of the House and likely make Kevin McCarthy speaker.

This is significant because just a matter of weeks ago McCarthy said that if he were a speaker Ukraine would no longer get just a blank check from the United States to help fund their defense against Ukraine. To be sure, there have been critics, including inside the Biden Administration, who have said that Ukraine needed to be more transparent with how they are spending US aid. Ukrainian leaders contend they don’t want to signal anything to the enemy about where they are spending money.

While McCarthy somewhat walked back his previous comment, the truth is that there is a large wing of his Republican House members who are actively calling on the US to no longer be involved.

Advertisement

While Democrats are expected to take up yet another round of funding for Ukraine in December, in the lame-duck Congress, there could be real pressure on Ukraine if the American commitment cannot be counted on.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.