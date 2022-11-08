New England House races may prove pivotal in 2022. Here are contests to watch.

Republicans need a net gain of just five seats to flip the House. But for all the attention focused elsewhere, New England has turned out to be one of the top battleground areas in the nation. Four seats could flip from Democrat to Republican just in New England.

All 435 US House seats are up for re-election in the midterm election. Of them only about 35 are viewed as competitive.

Maine

Congressional district 2

No Congressional district in New England has moved more to the Republican Party than this one in northern Maine. Fittingly, no other House Democrat has voted less with the Democratic Party than the person who represents this district, Jared Golden. Golden ousted Republican Bruce Poliquin to win in 2018, being the first race for federal office that was decided by the method of Ranked Choice Voting. Poliquin is seeking a rematch this year and Ranked Choice Voting will still be in effect.

New Hampshire

Congressional district 1

Once named the country’s swingiest House district, this race features young candidates. Two-term Democratic incumbent Chris Pappas, 42, is the first openly gay member of Congress to be elected in state history. His Republican opponent, 25-year-old Karoline Leavitt, would set the record as the youngest woman ever elected to Congress.

Congressional district 2

Of the state’s pair of Congressional districts, this one leans more Democrat. But the fortunes of Democrats have been so bad that trouble has even seeped to this seat, representing Nashua and areas west and fully north to the Canadian border. However, if she wins, Annie Kuster will be the first Democrat in state history to win six consecutive elections for major office. Her opponent, Bob Burns, is something of a younger happy-go-lucky conservative who worked on Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign. That said, Burns is an independent thinker. In a recent debate he said he favored Medicare for All, and he might be the only Republican candidate anywhere to have that position.

Rhode Island

Congressional district 1

No race in New England has captured national attention like this contest to fill the shoes of retiring Democrat Jim Langevin, who won the seat in 2000. Republican Allan Fung, a former Cranston mayor and two-time Republican nominee for governor, has run against Trump-ism and talks up his moderate outlook. This is, of course, required in a state that last sent a Republican to Washington 22 years ago, and where Democrats have held the second Congressional district seat since 1991. The Democratic nominee is state Treasurer Seth Magaziner, son of former Bill Clinton advisor Ira Magaziner.

Connecticut

Congressional district 5

Those deeply into politics have given this contest a side-eye for the last two years. Now with polls showing this race tied, everyone is watching. Two-term Democratic incumbent Jahana Hayes was honored as the national teacher of the year in 2016. Two years later, amid a Democratic wave, she was elected to Congress. Like Hayes, Republican nominee state Sen. George Logan, is Black and favors abortion rights, though Logan says it is up to states and wouldn’t back a federal law.

Vermont

At-Large

Given its small population, Vermont only sends two Senators and a single member of the House to Washington. This is important to understand for two reasons this election. First, the three person delegation will change for the first time in 16 years. Second, it’s almost a lock that the winner of the US House race will be Democratic nominee Becca Balint, who will be the first woman ever to represent Vermont in Washington.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell. Daigo Fujiwara can be reached at daigo.fujiwara@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @DaigoFuji.