Election workers are under assault. We need to protect them. Now.

In Michigan, armed protesters lurked outside the home of Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and shouted obscenities as she decorated the house for Christmas with her 4-year-old child. And a Georgia election worker went into hiding after Trump supporters threatened her life. “Lord Jesus,” she pleaded in one 911 call, after strangers pounded on her door, “where’s the police?”

“You lied. You a traitor,” read one text message to an election official in Philadelphia after the 2020 presidential election. “HEADS ON SPIKES,” someone wrote to his wife.

Two years later, the pressure hasn’t let up.

Election officials are still fielding unnerving phone calls. They’re getting harangued at public meetings and family gatherings. And they’re being spammed with endless public records requests seeking evidence of baseless conspiracy theories.

A recent Globe series highlighted the personal toll on these workers and the crisis engulfing their profession.

The newspaper found that in Massachusetts and five key battleground states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — 30 percent of top election officials left their jobs after the 2020 election. That’s a dramatic increase over the 18 percent who stepped down in the comparable period after the 2016 election.

The brain drain has experts worried that election offices could make a raft of innocent mistakes, providing fodder for conspiracy theorists who will insist the fix is in — and further erode trust in American democracy.

This is serious stuff.

To protect the republic, the country needs a comprehensive plan for safeguarding the people who administer its elections. And it should start with the vigorous prosecution of those who threaten and harass them.

The best way to deter future attacks is to punish previous ones.

The Department of Justice has taken a good first step, developing a task force on the rising threat to election workers.

Lawrence Norden, senior director for elections and government with the Brennan Center for Justice, says it could be strengthened with a greater role for local law enforcement, which fields the majority of harassment complaints. And he’s right. But even a more robust task force won’t be enough. Too often, election workers say, the police departments they reach out to don’t take their complaints seriously enough — or don’t have the legal tools to take action.

Laws specifically designed to shield election workers from harassment would help. In June, Governor Jared Polis of Colorado signed legislation making it a crime to threaten election officials or to “dox” them — that is, to harass them by posting their personal information online. The law also allows election workers to request that their personal information be removed from government websites if keeping that information public poses serious or imminent threats to their safety.

Maine, Vermont, California, and Oregon lawmakers have approved similar protections. And legislatures all over the country should do the same.

Secretary of State William Galvin, who is running for reelection on Tuesday, tells the editorial board he will press for that sort of legislation here in Massachusetts. Beacon Hill should make it a priority.

Funding for security measures is critical, too.

In Tallahassee, the walls of one election office have been reinforced with Kevlar, the material used in bulletproof vests. In Flagstaff, Ariz., bulletproof glass guards another election office and visitors have to be buzzed in. These kinds of protections are, unfortunately, a necessity in some parts of the country. Active shooter and de-escalation training are important, too. All of these things cost money. And all should be fully funded.

State governments should also work to provide officials with some relief from the deluge of public records requests they’re receiving from election deniers.

A small corps of state-funded public records workers could rove from local elections office to local elections office, helping to process the requests and freeing up officials to do the vital work of updating voter rolls and processing ballots.

If the present craze for public records fishing expeditions tails off in time, the state programs could be phased out.

These policies would address the most immediate needs. But the country also needs to go to work on the root of the problem: the misinformation and disinformation fueling the assaults on American democracy.

A sweeping report put together by the Brennan Center and the Bipartisan Policy Center, titled “Election Officials Under Attack,” offers a series of promising ideas.

One is beefed up training for the volunteer observers, often affiliated with political campaigns, who stake out polling places and election offices looking for signs of wrongdoing. They were the source of several of the most fantastical stories of voter fraud that rocketed around the Internet in 2020.

Training won’t dissuade the most conspiracy-minded partisans from seeing something nefarious in mundane Election Day activities. But others who learn that a paper jam or misfed ballot shouldn’t be mistaken for a double-counted vote might think twice before tweeting.

The report also recommends that the federal government compile a list of reputable election officials and hand it over to the social media giants, which could amplify their voices during election season. The online platforms could also take some steps of their own, the report suggests, like automatically delaying posts by prominent figures who have repeatedly spread misinformation and disinformation — allowing time for review before their pronouncements are read by millions.

Of course, it is these prominent figures — many of them Republican politicians — who could do the most to restore trust in the American project. But there is no use in waiting on Donald Trump and the like to stop the lies.

And if Elon Musk’s first days at the helm of Twitter are any indication, not every social media company will do its part either.

But here’s hoping some substantial part of the country can summon the decency to provide democracy’s front-line workers with some basic protections.

We must — or the democracy they’re tending could be in real trouble.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.