Getting a read on Georgia’s numbers

If more people are voting, it is no thanks to the new law.

In his Nov. 2 column about the new Georgia election law ( “ ‘Jim Crow 2.0′ was the lie of the year,” Opinion), Jeff Jacoby never actually mentions a single change. If he did, he might have had to comment on the intimidating restrictions against giving water to people waiting in long lines to vote (who are disproportionally urban and Black), curbs on the hours in which drop boxes are made available (which disproportionately affects hourly workers), and more.

Martin Rothenberg

Needham





Partisanship is at the crux

Jeff Jacoby argues that characterizations of Georgia’s new election law as “Jim Crow 2.0″ should be PolitiFact’s pick for “Lie of the Year.” I have two quibbles with his thesis.

Advertisement

First, it is axiomatic that so long as Donald Trump’s lips are flapping, he will retain sole possession of that honorific.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Second, it is a sad truth that our state and federal governments rarely restrict majority parties in office from using the powers of government to preserve and expand their electoral hegemony, gerrymandering being the most obvious but not the most pernicious example.

Jacoby’s denial notwithstanding, the failure of a partisan initiative aimed at hampering the electoral prospects of the opposition, such as may be occurring in Georgia, is no proof at all that the initiative was not implemented with that objective in mind.

Keith Backman

Bedford





Voter suppression was the intention

What Jeff Jacoby doesn’t seem to understand is that the high turnout of Black voters in Georgia shows that the attempt by Governor Brian Kemp et al. to thwart their right to vote was a failure. They are coming out in record numbers because they must, in order to prove that their votes can’t be suppressed.

The interpretation of the law as “Jim Crow 2.0″ wasn’t incorrect. It was calling it what it was intended to be. Citing the number of voters casting ballots to try to negate the true meaning of the law legitimizes voter suppression. Laws such as Georgia’s were passed last year throughout our country for one reason only: to suppress the Black and brown vote.

Advertisement

The fact that it hasn’t done so in Georgia gives one hope during these trying times.

Lauren Doucette

Penfield, N.Y.





Biden’s ‘Jim Crow’ cries were off base, but the year’s biggest lie is election denial

I am an independent moderate who votes for both Republicans and Democrats. While I agree with Jeff Jacoby about President Biden’s rhetoric regarding voting in Georgia, there is no way that calling that state’s election law a “21st century Jim Crow assault” is the “lie of the year.”

In my view, the real lie of the year has been that of election deniers in the aggregate. More than 300 of them are running for office. We’ve had a barrage of statements telling us the 2020 election was “rigged” and we shouldn’t have faith in elections.

In terms of damage caused to our country and the impact it will have on the citizenry, those who say the 2020 election was stolen are a far greater danger to our nation.

Donna Golden

Framingham