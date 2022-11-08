The great Twexit

Racists, misogynists, anti-LGBTQ goons, and disinformation merchants have plagued the social media site for years. Trolls with two followers regularly provoke fights with more popular users just to garner the capricious attention of a subtweet. Nasty posts aimed at celebrities are so abundant, Jimmy Kimmel has a recurring segment “ Mean Tweets ” on his late-night show with celebrities reading aloud the insults of their anonymous haters.

It’s not that Twitter has ever been perfect. Far from it.

Twitter can be a mess. But it’s been our mess, like an unruly friend who brings enough joy and insight that it’s worth holding them close. At least that was the case before Twitter was overtaken by a thin-skinned billionaire who loves misinformation more than paying his fair share of taxes.

Less than two weeks after Elon Musk, owner of Tesla and SpaceX, bought Twitter, his negative influence has plunged the company into bedlam. Use of the N-word spiked 500 percent. To his 114 million followers, he tweeted lies about the brutal assault on Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Just days earlier in a letter to advertisers Musk promised that Twitter would not become a “free-for-all hellscape.” Between hate speech surges and reckless disinformation, a number of deep-pocketed advertisers hit the brakes. Musk has threatened them with “thermonuclear name and shame” for pausing their ads. Some of those ads contribute to nearly 90 percent of Twitter’s revenue.

Last week Musk fired 3,700 Twitter employees, sending the company into even greater chaos. He’s reportedly now trying to rehire some of those same workers.

Musk spent $44 billion to prove what many of us could have told him for free — wealth doesn’t equal genius, managerial skill, or sound business acumen. Given how lousy Musk is at owning Twitter, the most logical excuse has to be that he bought the company to destroy it.

Oh, and that doesn’t even include the $8 a month he plans to charge for a verification badge, those blue and white checkmarks that distinguish some Twitter users. Under his plan, those emblems will no longer verify identity. But they will show that some people are willing to waste $96 a year.

That’s on hold — for now. In the meantime, Musk, who once said Twitter should be “politically neutral,” recommended “voting for a Republican Congress,” tweeted a Nazi meme, and suspended accounts of users impersonating him.

As users flee in droves, Twitter-zens are losing followers. Some celebrities are jumping ship as if they hear the strains of “Nearer, My God, to Thee.” Musk clearly has no idea what he’s doing. But like every absurdly wealthy person with more money than sense, he doesn’t care about what he doesn’t know.

And that means a lot of us are running around looking for another place to land. Mastodon is quickly gaining users but doesn’t seem the right fit, at least not yet. Like many Twitter users, I’m conflicted because I don’t really want to leave.

Since I joined in 2013, Twitter has occupied a unique place in my personal and professional life. I’ve been able to interact with remarkable people. Some have become valued sources. Amplifying Black voices on the site, Black Twitter shook up the world with humor, savvy, and campaigns ranging from #SayHerName to #OscarsSoWhite.

Discovering various journalists on Twitter led me to subscribe to more newspapers and magazines than ever before. I’ve made friends there, something I never anticipated, with people I would not have otherwise met.

Of course I’ve also blocked more than 1,100 accounts. Some irate user tried and failed to get me suspended from Twitter for calling out Trump supporters for fomenting violence, and this was two months before the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection. But that’s business as usual for Black women on social media — and in America.

An empty provocateur, Musk isn’t the person to make Twitter better. He’s a man with too much money at the helm of a company with immeasurable influence. This isn’t just a rocky start for someone trying to learn the ropes. Musk is willfully behaving like a spiteful child saddled with a toy he doesn’t want and, as revenge, is doing all he can to shatter it into pieces.

It seems more likely than not that Musk will reinstate Donald Trump, banned since 2021 after he incited the US Capitol insurrection. Don’t be surprised if Trump announces his expected 2024 presidential run by tweet.

That could be a last straw for many on Twitter, though it will be difficult to replicate what the site has become. Yet watching Musk’s maliciousness and ineptitude is increasingly untenable. For now I’m still on Twitter, that unruly mess we somehow made our own. But my bags are packed and waiting by the door.

